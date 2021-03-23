Spurs players pay respect to NCAA women's tournament with iconic college jerseys

With the NCAA women’s basketball tournament being played in the area, Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs honored some of the top players in the history of the sport ahead of their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

Spurs players all wore jerseys to the AT&T Center to pay tribute to some of the best players in women’s college basketball history.

DeMar DeRozan showed up wearing a USC Cheryl Miller jersey, and Rudy Gay wore a Connecticut Rebecca Lobo jersey.

Patty Mills repped his wife, Alyssa’s, jersey from Saint Mary’s.

Dejounte Murray even wore a Colorado State Becky Hammon jersey, honoring the Spurs assistant coach who was the point guard for the Rams from 1995-99.

March Madness is in San Antonio so you know our guys had to rep 🔥 pic.twitter.com/napskp5OgD — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 22, 2021

The women’s tournament relocated to the San Antonio area this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will close out with the Final Four at the Alamodome.

The tournament came under fire in recent days, too, after blatant differences were pointed out between the event and the men’s event in Indianapolis — including a horrific excuse of a weight room , gift bag differences and even the realization that the March Madness Twitter handle doesn’t include the women’s tournament at all .

Though it's just symbolic, the Spurs’ nod to the women’s tournament across town was a perfect gesture — and throwback jerseys like the ones that popped up in San Antonio made it that much cooler.

