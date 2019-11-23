Frequent Trump critic Gregg Popovich breaks out hilarious impression when talking losing streak

When asked about their current losing streak on Friday, Gregg Popovich broke out his best President Donald Trump impression. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Things aren’t going well for the San Antonio Spurs this season.

There’s really no other way to put it.

The Spurs have lost their last seven games heading into Friday night’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center, and have dropped nine of their last 10. Though it’s still early in the season, San Antonio’s 22-year postseason streak is very clearly at risk.

Gregg Popovich, though, isn’t having it.

Popovich, who was asked about his team’s losing streak on Friday, broke out his best impression of President Donald Trump in his hilarious response.

“Are you trying to infer this is a difficult time for us?” Popovich asked Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News. “I am,” Finger replied. “That’s bulls--t. We’re kickin’ ass,” Popovich said. “Jeez. Fake news. The man was right, fake news.” “I’m just going to explicitly say this seems to be a difficult time for you,” Finger then said. “It’s a conspiracy theory. Whoever started the rumor that we’re losing these games, it didn’t happen,” Popovich fired back, clearly joking. “It’s not true … It’s a witch hunt. I see intrigue, I see treasonous behavior. I see spies. They’re all sick, all those people saying that. Scum.”

Popovich, along with Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, has been one of the largest critics of Trump among those in the NBA, and is frequently speaking out against him.

While he used Trump’s frequent “fake news” response and deflected in a way that only the President can on Friday, Popovich is fully aware of the struggles his team is going through.

Clearly, though, the longtime coach is still having fun with it.

