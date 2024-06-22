San Antonio Spurs host former USC guard Boogie Ellis before NBA draft

We are less than a week away from the 2024 NBA draft. Workouts are being held. Rumors of which teams have their eyes on specific prospects are heating up. Former USC senior guard Boogie Ellis was recently hosted by Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs.

According to Hoops Hype’s 2024 Draft Workout Tracker, San Antonio also met with future lottery picks Zaccharie Risacher, Tidjane Salaun and Reed Sheppard.

USC’s captain averaged 16.5 points and three assists per game but battled through numerous injuries in the process. Reflecting on the end of his career with the Trojans, Ellis told the LA Times:

“A lot of things in life don’t go the way you planned. But at the end of the day, you just gotta keep moving forward, just gotta make the best out of every situation.”

The 6-foot-2 San Diego native would be a solid fit with the Spurs and would most likely be a projected two-way player at the next level. He could also be a high-end backup guard. He has six years of college experience between Memphis and USC.

Ellis is expected to be an early second-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

Rejean “Boogie” Ellis, the 6’3", 185-pound guard who transferred to USC after playing two seasons at Memphis worked out for the #Spurs. Ellis, who is projected to go in the second round has shown the ability to score both inside the paint and beyond the three-point arc. He has… pic.twitter.com/JiEonmxoXQ — SpursReport (@SpursReporter) June 11, 2024

