San Antonio plays Memphis for conference showdown

San Antonio Spurs (19-59, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (27-51, 13th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Spurs -2.5; over/under is 215

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Memphis and San Antonio will play on Tuesday.

The Grizzlies are 14-34 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is 12-36 against opponents over .500.

The Spurs are 2-13 against the rest of their division. San Antonio gives up 119.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.9 points per game.

The Grizzlies' 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the Spurs allow. The Spurs average 112.3 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 112.7 the Grizzlies give up.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Grizzlies won the last matchup 99-97 on March 23, with Jaren Jackson Jr. scoring 28 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja Morant is averaging 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Grizzlies. Gregory Jackson is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 21.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.6 blocks for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 106.6 points, 46.0 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 111.7 points, 46.2 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jake LaRavia: out (ankle), Luke Kennard: out (knee), Vince Williams Jr.: out (knee), John Konchar: out (heel), Lamar Stevens: out (groin), Ja Morant: out for season (shoulder), Marcus Smart: out (finger), Desmond Bane: out (back), Derrick Rose: out (back), Ziaire Williams: out (hip), Santi Aldama: out (foot), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (quad), Yuta Watanabe: out (personal).

Spurs: Jeremy Sochan: out for season (ankle), Cedi Osman: out (ankle), Devin Vassell: out for season (foot), Keldon Johnson: day to day (foot), Dominick Barlow: out (knee), Charles Bassey: out for season (knee).

