San Antonio hosts Denver following Jokic's 41-point outing

Denver Nuggets (56-24, first in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (20-60, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes on the San Antonio Spurs after Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the Nuggets' 116-107 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Spurs are 13-37 in Western Conference games. San Antonio is ninth in the Western Conference with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Victor Wembanyama averaging 2.3.

The Nuggets are 32-18 against Western Conference opponents. Denver ranks second in the Western Conference with 29.4 assists per game led by Jokic averaging 9.0.

The Spurs average 111.9 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 109.4 the Nuggets allow. The Nuggets average 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 12.7 per game the Spurs allow.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Nuggets won 110-105 in the last matchup on April 3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vassell is averaging 19.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Spurs. Malaki Branham is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jokic is scoring 26.6 points per game with 12.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 14.9 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 110.4 points, 45.6 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 114.6 points, 47.1 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Jeremy Sochan: out for season (ankle), Malaki Branham: day to day (hip), Cedi Osman: out (ankle), Devin Vassell: out for season (foot), Keldon Johnson: out (foot), Victor Wembanyama: out (ankle), Dominick Barlow: out (knee), Charles Bassey: out for season (knee).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.