San Angelo Rodeo highlights: April 11, 2024

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The fifth performance of the San Angelo Rodeo took place in the Foster Communications Coliseum on April 11.

Here is a look at the highlights from Thursday’s performance:

In bareback riding, R.C. Landingham from Hat Creek, CA secured an 87-point ride on Hi Lo Pro Rodeo’s Mistaken Identity. This puts him in the second spot for the 2024 San Angelo Rodeo.

Shayde Tree Etherton from Borden, IN wrestled in the fastest run of the night with 5.3 seconds in steer wrestling. Quint Bell followed with a 6.0-second run.

In the fifth performance’s tiedown roping event, no ropers were able to make their way into the top four spots. The fastest run of the night was Tom Crouse with an 8.2-second run.

Tanner Butner was able to move into the top five after his 85.5-point ride on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s South Point Gambler. Sage Newman followed his ride on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Code Blue with an 87-point ride. Newman is tied for first.

In women breakaway roping, Aspen Miller from Santa Fe roped in a 2.7-second run with Josey Murphy following with a 3.6-second run.

Team ropers Jayse Tettenhorst and Ty Arnold ran 4.8-second run on Thursday night. Team ropers need a 4.2 to make their way into the top four.

San Angelo’s own Taylor Baize made her way into the eighth spot for her run in barrel racing with a 14.37-second run. Tessa Arnold from Coleman made her way into the sixth spot with a 14.35-second run.

In the final event, Jesse Flores from Los Angelse, CA rode for eight-seconds on New Star Pro Rodeo’s Wrangler Jean in bullriding. He secured an 82-point ride Thursday night.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.