San Angelo Rodeo Highlights: April 6

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Foster Communication Coliseum was packed for the first Saturday and third performance of the 2024 San Angelo Rodeo.

Caleb Bennett from Corvallis, MT secured third place after holding on for an 84-point ride on Smooth Criminal during bareback riding in Saturday’s performance.

Bridger Anderson wrestled into second place with a 4.9-second run during steer wrestling.

In tie down roping, Tuf Cooper landed a 9.1-second run. This makes his run on two heads a total of 16.7 seconds. Jake Pratt of Ellensberg, WA made his way into the top four with a 7.4-second run.

Three competitors took the first, second and third place spots during saddle bronc. Brody Cress started the night with an 86-point ride on Pete Carr Pro Rodeos River’s Ghost. Cort Scheer from Elsmere, NE took the second spot after securing an 86.5-point ride after Cress on Fox Hole Gunner. Lefty Holman took the first place spot with an 87-point ride on California Kiss.

Breakaway roping followed saddle bronc with two women roping in the first and second place spots in the third performance. Alli Masters ran a 2.1-second run, making her aggregate run 4.4. Josie Conner follows in second with a 5.2-second aggregate run.

Dona Kay Rule from Floresville, TX ran a 14.08-second run during barrel racing, putting her in the first spot in the San Angelo Rodeo.

In bull riding, only one rider was able to hold on for eight seconds. He scored an 86-point ride on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Curly Bill.

