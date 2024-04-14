San Angelo Rodeo highlights: April 13, 2024

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The second Saturday of the San Angelo Rodeo took place in the Foster Communications Coliseum on April 13.

Here is a look at the eighth performance of the 2024 San Angelo:

It was a good night in bareback riding on Saturday. Jacob Lees from Caldwell, ID topped the night by landing in third place with an 86.5-point ride on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Drinkin’ Again. Bodee Lammers from Tolar made his way into the top 12 with an 84.5-point ride on Moonshine. Andy Gingerich from Aberdeen, SD on a horse named Continital Suite also got into the top 12 with an 83-second ride.

Steer wrestlers had a tough time wrestling their way into the top 12. Hico’s Lane Giovanetti completed the best run in the night, getting his calf on the ground in 5.4 seconds. Zach Peterson from Van followed with a 5.7-second run.

Tom Crouse from Gallatin, MO secured a top 12 spot after finishing the night with a time of 16.0 seconds on two runs in tie-down. Crouse completed an 8.7-second run on Saturday night.

Desdemona’s Isaac Diaz rode in an 86-point ride during saddle bronc riding on a horse named Pony Soldier.

It was Angelone night during breakaway roping on Saturday night. Martha Angelton from Stephenville roped in a 2.3-second ride. Her sister, Sarah Angelone from Lipan, followed her up with a 2.1-second run.

In team roping, Dustin Egusquiza Jr. from Marianna, FL and Levi Lord from Sturgis, SD tied for first in their first run. Their run was 3.6 seconds. Justin Clay from Supulpa, OK and Dustin Davis from Terrel made their way into the top four with a 3.8-second run. Andrew Ward from Edmond, OK and Kollin VonhAhn from Blanchard, OK finished their two runs in a total of 9.7 seconds. On Saturday, they roped in a 5.2-second run putting them in the top 12.

Moving onto barrel racing, Jymmy Ray Cox brought in the fastest ride of the San Angelo Rodeo in 14.03 seconds.

One bull rider stayed on for the eighth performance of the San Angelo Rodeo. Cannon Cravens from Porum, OK scored a total of 81.5 points, making his way into the top 12.

