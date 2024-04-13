San Angelo Rodeo highlights: April 12, 2024

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Foster Communications Coliseum was packed for the second Friday of the 2024 San Angelo Rodeo.

Here is a look at the highlights from the sixth performance of the rodeo:

Waylon Bourgeois from Church Point, LA started the night on United Pro Rodeo’s Whiskey Trip. In the eight-second ride, Bourgeois landed an 82-point ride during bareback riding. Weston Timberman from Columbus, MT followed up Bourgeois’ ride with an 83-point ride on United Pro Rodeo’s Big Apple.

Stephenville’s Don Payne made his way into the top four with a 3.9-second run in steer wrestling. Jacob Edler continues to lead with a 3.6-second run.

In tie-down roping, Ty Harris from San Angelo roped in a 9.6-second run. The fastest times of the night were from Cade Wallis from Big Springs and Zack Jongbloed from Iowa, LA, both with an 8.8-second run.

During saddle bronc in the sixth performance of the San Angelo Rodeo, one rider was able to stay on for the eight-second ride. Zac Dallas from Las Cruces, NM made his way into the top 12 with an 83-point ride on United Pro Rodeo’s Sky High.

Rickie Fanning from Spearfish, SD roped her calf in breakaway roping in 2.7 seconds. Cassidy Boggs from Stephenville and Tacy Webb from Midway completed their runs in 2.9 seconds.

Team ropers Derrick Begay from Seba Dalkai, AZ and Colter Todd from Willcox, AZ made their way into the top spot with a 3.6-second run on Friday.

In barrel racing, Mindy Holloway from Mineral Wells secured her spot in the top five after circling the three barrels in 14.30 seconds.

Clayton Sellars from Wildwood, FL held on for eight seconds on a bull, totaling 85.5 points. Sellars is the only bull rider that stayed on on April 12.

