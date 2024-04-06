San Angelo Rodeo Highlights: April 5, 2024

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Justin Hilton joined Carolyn McEnrue to talk about highlights from the first performance of the 2024 San Angelo Rodeo.

Ethan Mazurenko kicked off the night and landed an 86-point ride on Stevie Knicks during bareback riding. Jess Pope followed with an 83-point ride on Cadillac Jack.

On steer wrestling, Stetson Jorgensen secured a 3.8-second run and Matt Reeves from Cross Plains ran a 4.1-second run.

Here is a look at what is new at the 2024 San Angelo Rodeo

San Angelo’s own Dylan Hancock competed in tie down roping tonight. He completed his run within 9.1 seconds.

Women’s breakaway roping made its debut at the San Angelo Rodeo this year. Jackie Crawford from Stephenville roped her calf in 2.9 seconds. Lari Dee Guy from Abilene followed with a 3.5-second run.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.