San Angelo ISD names Robby Glasscock as new head softball coach

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo ISD and Central High School have announced the appointment of Robby Glasscock as the new head softball coach for the Lady Cats.

Glasscock brings over 26 years of coaching experience, most recently leading Fort Stockton High School’s softball and cross-country teams. Under his leadership, Fort Stockton’s softball team achieved a third place finish and a state ranking this season.

“We are excited to welcome coach Glasscock to the Lady Cat Softball program,” said Rodney Chant, SAISD’s executive director of athletics. “He has a proven track record with over 300 wins and we look forward to the continued success of the Lady Cats under his direction.”

Glasscock’s teams have earned numerous accolades, including district, regional, and state tournament placements, bi-district championships, and area finalist titles. He is a member of the Texas High School Coaches Association and the Texas Girls Coaches Association and holds a bachelor of science in exercise sports from Southwest Texas State University.

For more information on San Angelo ISD and SAISD Athletics, visit www.saisd.org

