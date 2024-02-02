San Angelo ISD announces Mark Smith as its head football coach

San Angelo Independent School District announced the hiring of former University of Oklahoma analyst Mark Smith as the next Central High School head football coach at the San Angelo Stadium McCutchen room on Friday.

Before spending one year with the Sooners, Smith had 23 years of coaching experience in the college ranks and high school. He most recently spent two years coaching linebackers at Colorado, he spent one year as the defensive coordinator at Long Island University in the FCS, two years at Arkansas and three years at Southern Methodist University.

"I spent the first 14 years of my career in high school football and that's where I kinda got my start," Smith said. "... I feel like as a high school coach you have much more of a direct impact with student-athletes today. College football is wonderful and it has been very good to me, it provided some great opportunities for myself and my family, but this opportunity we just felt led over the past few years to find our way back to high school football."

Smith grew up in Abilene and graduated from Abilene Cooper where he played for current Highland Park coach Randy Allen, who he said was the biggest influence on his coaching career and style. He was an assistant coach at Colleyville Heritage, Irving MacArthur and was the defensive coordinator at Hurst L.D. Bell before becoming the head coach in 2011. Over his four years as head coach, he posted a 21-22 overall record and led the Blue Raiders to the playoffs in three of his four seasons.

"If you were to ask somebody, 'What does a Mark Smith team look like?' in years past, well, they're smart, they're tough and they're disciplined," Smith said. "That's really the hallmark of (my) teams... It's looked different from year to year and from team to team, and this team will have its own unique look as to what is exactly our formula to win, but smart players, tough players and disciplined players is what you're going to see on Friday nights."

Smith inherits a San Angelo Central squad that finished the season 1-9 overall and 0-5 in District 2-6A in 2023.

"There is a winning culture here," Smith said. "You walk down the hallways and you see trophy, after trophy, after trophy, and I just remember from growing up here, the rich tradition and history of winning football at San Angelo Central. And it's been done here and will be done here again. The pieces are here (and) the timing is right."

