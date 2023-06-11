San Angelo Central's Hill rallies Blue past Red in annual Big Country FCA football game

It took awhile for the Tyler Hill and the Blue team to get going offensively. But once they started clicking, they were hard to stop.

Hill, a quarterback from San Angelo Central, ran for two touchdowns and led a drive for another, all in the second half, to guide the Blue to a 24-14 victory over the Red at the Big Country FCA’s Myrle Greathouse All-Star Classic football game Saturday at Sandifer Stadium.

“The first half, we knew we had it,” said Hill, who will play football at Angelo State in the fall. “We just had to fix a couple of things, and execution was our biggest problem. So, we came out in the second half and executed a lot better offensively. The defense did great. We ended up winning at the end.”

Blue team quarterback Tyler Hill (14) of San Angelo Central eludes the Red's Austin Cumpton of Hawley en route to scoring his second touchdown of the night on a 1-yard run with 8:57 left in the game. It was the final TD in the Blue's 24-14 victory at the Big Country FCA's Myrle Greathouse All-Star Classic on Saturday at Abilene Wylie's Sandifer Stadium.

The Blue trailed 14-3 at halftime as Wylie quarterback K.J. Long ran a yard for a TD and threw a 3-yard pass to Stephenville’s Topher Foster for another.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Cooper’s D’Andre Ralston, who’s fumble set up the Red’s TD pass, came back to run 7 yards for a Blue team TD with 4:04 left in the third quarter.

Munday’s Christopher Garcia picked off Red quarterback Jaxyn Price of Early to set up the go-ahead TD for the Blue. His pick, plus a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, set the Blue up at the Red 14-yard line with 3:11 left in the third quarter.

Hill made the most of the turnover – running 8 yards for his first TD with 2:38 to play in the third quarter.

A short punt on a windless day on the first play of the fourth quarter helped the Blue pad its lead. The Blue squad took over at the Red 28 with 11:50 remaining in the game, and Hill scored from a yard out with 8:57 to go.

Advertisement

Hill, the game’s offensive MVP, ran for a game-high 114 yards on 12 carries, while completing 13-of-17 passes for 82 yards.

“It’s a great experience. I’m glad I got it,” Hill said of the award. “It means so much to me knowing that the FCA is such a great organization.”

he Blue's D'Andre Ralston (82) of Abilene Cooper steps into the end zone as the Red's Anson Rodgers of Breckenridge defends. Ralston's 7-yard TD helped the Blue cut its deficit to 14-10 with 4:04 left in the third quarter.

Great Scott

Hawley’s Will Scott, who played for the Red, was named the game’s defensive MVP.

“It feels amazing,” Scott said about winning the award. “Honestly, I didn’t expect it, you know? There’s so many great kids out here. They play great ball, and they competed well today. It’s an honor I’m one of the best in the Big Country.”

Scott, who won a Class 2A Division I state football with the Bearcats this past season, enjoyed playing in the Big Country FCA all-star game.

The Red's Will Scott of Hawley stops Blue quarterback Tyler Hill of San Angelo Central after a long gain in the first half. Scott was the game's defensive MVP, while Hill was the offensive MVP.

“It’s a very humbling experience, because you’re playing kids from 6A schools all the way down to 1A schools,” Scott said. “You’re not going to be the top dog all the time. There’s not really a top dog.”

Advertisement

Scott was impressed with Hill.

“I remember one play I was pretty scared he was going to hurdle me,” Scott said. “I somehow made the tackle, but he’s a great guy. I got to talk to him a little bit this week, and I’m glad I got to know him. He’s a great guy and good football player.”

London Fuentes, who won a Class 2A DII title with Albany this season, had an interception for the Red team. He picked off Ranger’s Lance Taylor in the first half.

Dog eat dog

Wylie’s Landen Null not only got to play on his home field one last time, but he intercepted Long to set up the Blue’s first score – a 36-yard field goal by San Angelo Central’s Chase Miller with 7:56 to play in the first quarter.

Advertisement

“It was great,” Null said. “We were staying at the same host home, and all week he’s been talking and talking. It’s all love, really, but it felt great getting the pick.”

Long was one of seven Wylie players selected to play in the game, but he was the only one on the Red team.

“Man, golly, he got me,” Long said of Null’s pick. “I’ve been talking crap to him all week, and he got me. Yeah, that was funny. When I threw it, I didn’t see it. I was trying to get it to my boy Tytus (Russell of Stephenville), and he (Null) undercut it, got the pick.”

All seven Bulldogs who were chosen for the game – Landry Carlton, Ryan Price, Cayden Clay, Ryan Blake, Harrison Heighten, Null and Long – still posed together for pictures afterward.

Advertisement

“It was a great experience overall – the whole week,” Long said. “Every aspect of it. Getting closer to the Lord, getting to meet new friends. That’s my favorite part. I have so many new friends. I feel like we’ll definitely stay in touch.”

Added Null: “It was a great experience. I loved every second of it. To play one more time, it was awesome.”

The Red's Topher Foster of Stephenville hauls in a 3-yard TD catch from quarterback K.J. Long of Wylie while the Blue's Dyllan Angeley of Snyder defends. The TD helped the Red take a 14-3 lead with 8:13 left in the third quarter.

https://www.reporternews.com/story/sports/high-school/football/2023/06/08/myrle-greathouse-all-star-classic-tees-up-saturday-at-abilene-wylie/70300803007/

https://www.reporternews.com/story/sports/high-school/2023/06/10/south-sweeps-north-in-big-country-fca-all-star-volleyball-match/70304899007/

Advertisement

https://www.reporternews.com/story/sports/high-school/2023/06/10/north-overcomes-south-in-big-country-fca-all-star-baseball-game/70304852007/

Magic moment

Ben Calvery, who is a special-needs youngster, got his moment to shine, when he ran for a Red touchdown on the game’s first play from scrimmage.

Players from both teams raised him up on their shoulders as the teams celebrated with him after the score.

Calvery, who is the son of Big Country West FCA representative Jamey Calvery, hung out with the two squads all week, and Big Country FCA director Josh Hardcastle said the TD was something the two teams wanted to do for the youngster.

The score didn’t count toward the game’s outcome.

The Red's Ben Calvery, right, of Abilene runs for a long TD on the game's first play from scrimmage as the Blue's Dyllan Angeley of Snyder and the Red's Riley Conley of Cross Plains look on. It was a play set up by both teams for the special-needs youngster, whose dad is a Big Country FCA representative.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Blue rallies past Red in Big Country FCA all-star football game