San Angelo barrel racer competes on new horse Fancy at rodeo

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo barrel racer Taylor Baize talked with Carolyn McEnrue after her run in the fifth performance of the San Angelo Rodeo on her new horse Fancy.

Baize shared that she got her new horse in December from Oregon.

“She’s been ready to rock-n-roll,” the barrel racer explained.

San Angelo Rodeo highlights: April 11, 2024

The San Angelo Rodeo was the second time that Baize was able to ride Fancy for a rodeo event. Although the rodeo is the sixth largest one in the nation, Baize said that Fancy was able to hold her own and get the job done when it came down to it.

“I don’t know how close to San Angelo that you can get with the light and the noise,” she explained. “She did so great.”

“The minute I got on her back she was ready to go.”

When Baize isn’t barrel racing at rodeos, she is at Texas Tech relaxing, hanging out with her friends and staying on top of her education.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.