Sané aims to play leading role with Germany at Euro 2024

Germany's Leroy Sane takes part in a training session for the team, as part of their preparations for the 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship (EURO 2024). Christian Charisius/dpa

Despite recent persistent pubic bone issues, winger Leroy Sané wants to play a leading role for Germany at the Euro 2024 this summer on home soil.

"I want to lead the way with my performance. I want the coach and the team to know that they can rely on me," he told the Kicker sports magazine in an interview published on Monday.

Sané missed the two friendly matches in March due to a suspension and won't be available for the Euro tune-up game against Ukraine later on Monday.

Nevertheless, he's confident ahead of the home tournament.

"If I deliver my performance, the coach knows exactly what he will get from me," he said. Sané stressed that would accept a role as a substitute without complaint, "but my expectation of myself is to be on the pitch from the start."

Contract extension talks with Bayern already started

Sané said that he and Bayern Munich already had initial talks about the extension of his contract, which expires in summer 2025.

"I've already said how much I like to play for Bayern. We already held initial talks and will continue after the Euros at an appropriate time," Sané told the Kicker.

Bayern, who from next season will be led by new coach Vincent Kompany, is also interesting in keeping the winger at the club.

Sané "abosolutely" trusts Kompany and is certain that he will do a great job at Bayern. Kompany is "extremely ambitious" and all the qualities he has "can make him a very, very good coach".

He knows Kompany, who will replace Thomas Tuchel, from the time they played together for Manchester City in the Premier League.

"He was an absolute leader with an impeccable character," Sané said. Kompany "took great care of us young players and supported us."