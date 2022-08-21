Samuel Womack gnat-like takeaway boosts confidence in 49ers-Vikings game

Confident Womack 'like a gnat' after third preseason takeaway originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Rookie Samuel Womack has been all over the field for the 49ers in his first two weeks of NFL action.

His style of play has led to three preseason takeaways for the young cornerback so far -- and earned him an interestingly accurate comparison from teammate Malik Turner.

“I really love his game, I really do,” Turner told 49ers team reporter Lindsey Pallares after San Francisco’s 17-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. “Being against him in practice, he’s like a gnat. He just never goes away. He’s always there, everywhere, works really hard, and we’re all expecting a lot from him this season.”

After two interceptions against the Green Bay Packers in his preseason debut, Womack contributed on special teams against the Vikings with a fumble recovery during a second-quarter 49ers punt. The ball was knocked out by Turner, and -- like the aforementioned pesky insect -- Womack was on the ball.

The fifth-round draft pick out of Toledo is expected to start at nickel back for San Francisco this season and is becoming more confident with every rep. And with a defensive backs room that includes veterans like Charvarius Ward, Emmanuel Moseley, Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett, there’s no shortage of playmakers for Womack to learn from in his first season.

“I’m most definitely feeling good," Womack told Pallares. "The vets for sure have been helping me, and I’ve just been keeping my confidence that I’ve been having from the first game and then for the next game. ... The vets have been helping me, putting in extra time, explaining to me what to do in coverages and stuff, just helping me out.”

Womack’s fumble recovery on Saturday was just another example of how comfortable the 23-year-old has become in different situations. After he was drafted by the 49ers, he made it known he planned to compete for a spot in both the secondary and special teams.

Both attempts are going well.

“... They always say good things happen when you just go hard and keep running to the ball, and just magically the ball got into my hands,” Womack said of his fumble recovery. “I’m just doing what I was practicing, bringing it into the game and good things [are] happening for me.

“And I’m going to just keep getting better, and then hopefully when the season comes good things just keep happening.”

It’s evident that Womack feels prepared to make an impact this season, no matter what situation he finds himself in on the field.

And as for the 49ers Faithful, they certainly hope to see more gnat-like activity from the rookie once the regular season starts.

