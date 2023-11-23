Samuel Womack activated from IR for 49ers-Seahawks Thanksgiving game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers made a number of roster moves ahead of their Thanksgiving game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Cornerback Samuel Womack was activated from the Injured Reserve list Thursday afternoon, the team announced. Womack was placed on IR back in September due to an MCL injury.

To make room for Womack on the roster, cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles was waived. Jean-Charles appeared in five games with the team and registered one tackle.

Additionally, offensive linemen Jesse Davis and Corey Luciano were activated from San Francisco's practice squad.

Defensive lineman Robert Beal Jr.'s status was downgraded from questionable to out.

For the Seahawks, defensive back Coby Bryant was activated from injured reserve ahead of the special edition of "Thursday Night Football."

Safety Jerrick Reed II, who tore his ACL in Seattle's Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams, was placed on IR to make room on the 53-man roster.

Additionally for the Seahawks, quarterback Brett Rypien was elevated from the practice squad, giving them extra depth with starter Geno Smith dealing with an elbow injury.

Kick-off is set for 5:20 p.m. PT.

