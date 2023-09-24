Samuel Walker with a Powerplay Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche
Samuel Walker (Minnesota Wild) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche, 09/24/2023
Samuel Walker (Minnesota Wild) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche, 09/24/2023
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Williams couldn't put weight on his left knee after planting it awkwardly during a play.
Love's Lambeau field starting debut was a rousing success.
Andrew Beck's kickoff return for a touchdown was the Texans' first since 2021.
Follow all the early Week 3 NFL action right here with Yahoo Sports.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Saints vs. Packers game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bears vs. Chiefs game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Broncos at Dolphins game.
Megan Rapinoe takes the field with the USWNT one last time this weekend.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Colorado is a great story, but the Buffaloes were exposed against Oregon.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning did not hold back in his pregame speech before Saturday’s game vs. Colorado.
Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes brought their swagger to Eugene, but the Ducks brought game.
The Twins clinched the No. 3 seed in the AL postseason and will host a wild-card series in Minnesota.
Here's how to watch the Colorado vs. Oregon game this week, plus the rest of the Week 4 college football schedule.
The NFL Draft prospect went ambidextrous.
Jalen Milroe threw for 225 yards and had just four incompletions.
Did the down marker mistake cost Alabama a touchdown against Ole Miss?
Florida State found a way to pull out a gutsy 31-24 win in overtime to post its first win over Clemson since 2014 and remain undefeated.