Samuel Sloman will be Rams’ kicker vs. Bears

The Rams brought in some competition for struggling kicker Samuel Sloman this week, but the battle won’t start before Monday night’s game against the Bears.

Sean McVay said Saturday that Sloman will remain the team’s kicker against Chicago. Kai Forbath won’t join the team until Sunday, which makes it difficult for him to be ready for the upcoming game.

Sloman has missed three PATs and two field goals this season and McVay has made it clear that he has to improve. Forbath is a veteran who the Rams signed off the Bears’ practice squad and has some familiarity with McVay from their time together in Washington.