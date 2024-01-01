Samuel Montembeault with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens
The Vikings and Packers are both still in the NFC wild-card hunt.
Jaren Hall is out.
The Bucs could've clinched the NFC South with a win. The Saints had other ideas and remain in the playoff hunt.
Aaron Gordon required 21 stitches to his face and hand after a dog attack.
Miami lost a key defender in a big game against the Ravens.
Levis appeared to sustain the injury on a second-quarter sack.
Three coaches have already been let go, along with two general managers. Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
The AFC path to the Super Bowl could be determined in Baltimore on Sunday.
Postseason positioning is on the line for both the Lions and Cowboys on Saturday.
The Pistons went more than two months without a win.
The Pac-12 is seemingly saving the best for last.
Beal was out for about two weeks after sustaining a right ankle sprain during a contest against the New York Knicks.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
Icons, pioneers and many more died in 2023.
With players returning from injury, there are more options to pick up to bolster your fantasy hockey team heading into the new year.
Kalen DeBoer may have turned Washington around in just two years, but his journey to the College Football Playoff isn't an overnight success story.
Tampa Bay is a practical lock to win the NFC South.
The turnover sword was busy in San Antonio.
Robert Rothman is seeking at least $75 million in compensatory damages.
It's the battle of the immovable object vs. the very-stoppable force on Thursday Night Football. Antonio Losada reveals everything fantasy managers need to know for Week 17's first game.