Samuel Iling Jr: Juventus winger keen to join Aston Villa in Douglas Luiz swap deal

Fabrizio Romano reports Samuel Iling-Junior is keen to join Aston Villa as part of a swap deal that would see Douglas Luiz join Juventus.

Samuel Iling-Junior is open to joining Aston Villa in a player-plus-cash swap deal that would allow Juventus to sign Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Fabrizio Romano claims Iling Junior, a product of the Chelsea academy, is keen to return to England as part of the deal. Sky Sport Italia reports Aston Villa have asked for Iling Junior and Weston McKennie plus €20m to send Douglas Luiz to Juventus.

Transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio reported on Monday night that the two parties were getting closer to an agreement.

Juventus are looking for a new central midfielder but will surely need more if Adrien Rabior refuses to sign a contract extension, leaving the club at the end of his contract on June 30.

Douglas Luiz, 26, finished the 2023-24 campaign with ten goals and as many assists in 53 appearances across all competitions with Aston Villa.