Samuel Girard with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Samuel Girard (Colorado Avalanche) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 12/10/2021
Team USA's roster won't be announced until January, but that doesn't mean it's too early to make some early projections about who could be on squad.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some hilarious feedback for NFL analyst Tony Romo after yesterday's game against the Buffalo Bills.
We look at two of the more surprising team in the league in the Ducks and Predators.
Paul Finebaum shares his thoughts on the Bo Nix situation.
Chargers HC Brandon Staley talked about the status of three key players following their win over the Giants.
Don't try telling Bears HC Matt Nagy that the Packers made adjustments to free up WR Davante Adams in the second half.
If Ryan Pace or the McCaskeys fire Matt Nagy, here are some of the top coordinators and coaches to take over at Halas Hall.
Paige Bueckers underwent successful surgery to repair her injuries suffered against Notre Dame on Dec. 5.
ESPN's Todd McShay mocked Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson to the Detroit Lions at No. 1, and North Carolina QB Sam Howell at No. 25
The Bears were brutal in the 2nd half in their loss to the Packers, but many felt Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth were just unbearable.
In his first official mock draft of the year, ESPN's Todd McShay has Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux dropping out of the No. 1 spot.
A Tennessee tight end commitment flips to a Big Ten school ahead of the early signing period.
Mock draft watch: Breaking down Todd McShay's 1st projection for the Detroit Lions
It's time for Vikings rookie Kene Nwangwu to step up on offense.
The Bruins have now placed two players, Brad Marchand and Craig Smith, into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
Here are five potential landing spots for Bo Nix.
A preview of every bowl game ... from a betting perspective.
Former Southlake Carroll and Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers could be a bust at Texas, but he has already made a fortune trading on his name.
Ian Rapoport confirms that Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson would waive his no-trade clause for the New York Giants and two other teams.
Bill Belichick has been absolutely sensational in rebuilding this team.