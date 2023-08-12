Samuel, 49ers' veteran WRs prank rookies with huge dinner bill

Taylor Wirth
·1 min read
Samuel, 49ers' veteran WRs prank rookies with huge dinner bill originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Deebo Samuel and the 49ers' veteran wide receivers pulled a fast one on their rookie counterparts.

In a clip posted to rookie receiver Isaiah Winstead's Instagram story, Samuel is seen holding a bill from a dinner at a restaurant in Las Vegas that amounts to $15,134.30.

At first, the staggering bill appeared to be from a rookie-funded wide receiver dinner, but Samuel later clarified that it was a prank to scare the 49ers' youngsters and the real cost was $2,500.

Don't worry, it was just $2,500. What a bargain.

Rookie dinners are an annual tradition in the NFL and a way for veterans to welcome first-year players to the league. However, most players like Samuel end up paying for the bill themselves after giving the youngsters a good scare.

