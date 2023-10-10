Advertisement

Samsung’s stunning The Frame 4K TV starts at $548 for Prime Day!

Maren Estrada
·1 min read

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

Samsung’s The Frame TV is absolutely stunning. Is it a TV? Is it a work of art? Actually, it’s both! It’s also a bit pricey though, which is why Amazon’s big Prime Day discount is such a big deal. Prices start at just $547.99 for the 32-inch model. I bought the 65-inch Frame TV for myself, and I saved $600! You can find every size on sale right here.

Check out Amazon’s deals hub for more, and don’t miss BGR’s mega-list of all the best Prime Day deals!

Today's Top Deals



SAMSUNG The Frame 65” 4K TV with Brown Bezel

SAMSUNG The Frame 65” 4K TV with Brown Bezel

Price: $1,597.99

Buy Now



SAMSUNG The Frame 32” 4K TV with Brown Bezel

SAMSUNG The Frame 32” 4K TV with Brown Bezel

Price: $547.99
You Save: $147.99 (21%)

Buy Now



SAMSUNG The Frame 43” TV with Beige Bezel

SAMSUNG The Frame 43” TV with Beige Bezel

Price: $847.99
You Save: $247.99 (23%)

Buy Now



SAMSUNG The Frame 55” TV with Brown Bezel, 4K

SAMSUNG The Frame 55” TV with Brown Bezel, 4K

Price: $1,249.68
You Save: $396.30 (24%)

Buy Now



SAMSUNG The Frame 75” 4K TV with Brown Bezel

SAMSUNG The Frame 75” 4K TV with Brown Bezel

Price: $2,197.99

Buy Now



SAMSUNG The Frame 85” TV with Brown Bezel

SAMSUNG The Frame 85” TV with Brown Bezel

Price: $3,497.99
You Save: $809.34 (18%)

Buy Now

Click here to read the full article.

More Top Deals from BGR

  1. Apple Watch Ultra 2 hits new all-time low price for Prime Day

  2. Amazon is giving out free money for Prime Big Deal Days 2023

  3. Roku deals start at $22 for Prime Big Deal Days 2023