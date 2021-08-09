Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee qualifies for parole

The Vice Chairman of Samsung has qualified for parole, South Korea's Justice Minister said Monday (August 9).

Jay Y. Lee was jailed in January after being convicted of bribery and embezzlement.

South Korea's Justice Minister Park Beom-Kye.

"I'm aware that the decision to grant Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee parole was the result of a comprehensive review of various factors such as public sentiment and good behaviour during detention."

He was found guilty of bribing a friend of former President Park Geun-hye.

The 53 year-old has served 18 months of a revised 30 month sentence.

He first served one year of a five-year sentence from August 2017 which was later suspended.

That court decision was then overturned and while his time in jail was shortened, he was sent back to prison earlier this year.

Support for his parole in both politics and amongst the public has grown due to concerns that key strategic decisions are not being made at Samsung.

The tech giant and wider business community also made appeals to the government for Lee's release.

Company sources say the day-to-day running of the world's biggest smartphone manufacturer has not been affected by his absence,

But they believe decisions on major investment and M&A projects should only be made by Lee.

Authorities said he is expected to leave prison later this week.

Recommended Stories

  • Drunk driver who ploughed into mother and daughter gives middle finger after walking free from court

    Scott Roe, 39, who ploughed into a mother and daughter in Bedworth, Warwickshire, and left them seriously injured, walked free from court after being handed a suspended prison sentence.

  • A timeline ending in tragedy: 2 years after moving from Ohio, children found dead in trunk of Baltimore County car

    At 5, Joshlyn Johnson was going to school, being a big sister to her 3-year-old brother Larry and living happily, relatives said, in Dayton, Ohio, with their mother and the couple they called Papa and Nana. James Phillips and his wife, Evelyn Phillips-Simon, had themselves raised the children’s mother, their niece Dachelle Johnson, from the time she was 7, away from her family in Baltimore. ...

  • 'River Dave' grateful for help after fire ravaged his home

    An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known to locals as “River Dave,” whose cabin burned down on the wooded property where he was squatting for 27 years, says he's grateful and overwhelmed by fundraising efforts and offers for a place to live. “I feel about as good as I ever have in my life," David Lidstone 81, said in a phone interview with The Associated Press on Sunday, saying he has many friends. Lidstone lived in the woods along the Merrimack River in the town of Canterbury.

  • Inmate sentenced to nearly 25 years for murdering sister's rapist in prison

    A Washington state inmate was sentenced to nearly 25 years in prison after he murdered his sister's rapist who was housed in the same cell.

  • Young murder victim helps solve her own cold case

    The 1979 case of a murdered 18-year-old baffled local police officers for decades, until they got a break from evidence Michelle Martinko left behind.

  • 'Tragic and sad day': Chicago police officer killed, another wounded in traffic stop shootout

    One Chicago police officer was dead and another was fighting for his life Sunday after a shootout during a traffic stop.

  • New push to disband Minneapolis police after Floyd's death

    On a hot summer afternoon, Latrell Snider and his partner knocked on Abdullahi Mohamed’s door, introduced themselves and launched their pitch: Minneapolis, they said, has a chance to replace its police department with something new, and they wanted Mohamed’s support. When Snider assured him that a new public safety department would still have a police unit but would do things differently — such as responding to some 911 calls without armed officers — Mohamed brightened. More than a year after George Floyd’s death sparked a failed push to abolish the Minneapolis Police Department, activists and several City Council members are trying again, with a well-funded initiative that would ask voters in November whether the department — disparaged by critics for what they say is an enduring culture of brutality — should be dismantled.

  • Crime historian digs for DB Cooper case evidence: ‘Authorities looked in wrong area’

    Eric Ulis began search near spot where skyjacker is believed to have buried wads of cash after parachuting out a half century ago DB Cooper sketch. Photograph: AP An amateur crime historian has begun a two-day search along Washington’s Columbia River, close to a spot where notorious skyjacker DB Cooper is believed by some to have buried wads of cash after parachuting out of the back of a Boeing 727 half a century ago. Eric Ulis began the dig to looking for a parachute and briefcase on Friday, wo

  • H.E.R., Erykah Badu Among Guests At Former President Barack Obama’s 60th Birthday Bash

    The former President celebrated his milestone birthday in style!

  • What follows Confederate statues? 1 Mississippi city's fight

    For more than a century, one of Mississippi's largest and most elaborate Confederate monuments has looked out over the lawn at the courthouse in the center of Greenwood, a Black-majority city with a history of civil rights protests and clashes. Protesters have demonstrated at the base of the towering pillar with six Confederate figures — some residents demanding removal amid a racial reckoning across the country, others advocating for the statue's protection as a piece of history. Now, after years of debate, a new statue will be erected in Greenwood — one of Emmett Till, the Black 14-year-old who was brutally beaten and shot in 1955 by white men just 10 miles from the city.

  • Black principal calls out racism after he was told to remove photo kissing white wife

    A Black principal opened up about his experiences with racism while serving in several administrative capacities at Colleyville District in […] The post Black principal calls out racism after he was told to remove photo kissing white wife appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Texans QB’s sex assault cases highlight concerns amid #MeToo

    Lawyers fighting sexual assault and harassment allegations against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson face a predicament: Defending their client means working to discredit the claims of 22 women who are more likely to be believed in the #MeToo era. Watson's lawyers have sought to balance their defense of the NFL star while simultaneously condemning sexual violence against women. The attorneys called the lawsuits against Watson a "money grab" and fired back that all 22 women who have filed suit are lying, a strategy some experts and advocates say relies on long-used tropes designed to minimize such accusations.

  • Quan Hongchan: Chinese teen diving star's village mobbed by fans

    Quan Hongchan's village has been sealed off after being mobbed by people searching for selfies.

  • Ezekiel Elliott being sued for alleged dog attack again, now for more than $1 million

    Dallas Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott had already had one lawsuit for an alleged dog attack at his home filed against him by a pool cleaner.

  • Police handcuffed a Black realtor and his client as he was showing a home after a neighbor called and said they were breaking in

    Police surrounded the house with guns drawn and arrested the men, both of whom said they believe they were racially profiled.

  • Raven Saunders Has Bittersweet Return Home From Tokyo Olympics

    Just days after Raven Saunders won the silver medal in womens shot put for Team USA, she suffered the loss of her mother, Clarissa Saunders, who died on Aug. 3 in Orlando, Fla.

  • In western New York, the far right tries to make inroads with vaccine skeptics

    BUFFALO - The leader of a far-right "patriot" group in western New York stood on top of a truck trailer speaking to a crowd of about a hundred people in a quiet suburb of Buffalo. They had gathered in June to support a Buffalo Bills player who had refused to take the coronavirus vaccine, even at the cost of his career. Charles Pellien, head of the New York Watchmen, spoke proudly of a constellation of groups coalescing around their shared beliefs. "We're all coming together," Pellien said. "That

  • 'He broke the law': Former Cuomo aide who filed criminal complaint reveals identity

    A former aide for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who filed a criminal complaint against the Democrat for multiple instances of inappropriate touching revealed her identity on Sunday and insisted her former boss "broke the law."

  • Chicago police officer killed in shooting

    A second officer is in hospital ‘fighting for his life’, Chicago police say

  • Woman found entombed in concrete in NC mountain home. Caretaker ‘person of interest’

    Her family said they had no contact with the Linville Falls woman in weeks. Police found her locked car in Cherokee.