Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee qualifies for parole

The Vice Chairman of Samsung has qualified for parole, South Korea's Justice Minister said Monday (August 9).

Jay Y. Lee was jailed in January after being convicted of bribery and embezzlement.

South Korea's Justice Minister Park Beom-Kye.

"I'm aware that the decision to grant Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee parole was the result of a comprehensive review of various factors such as public sentiment and good behaviour during detention."

He was found guilty of bribing a friend of former President Park Geun-hye.

The 53 year-old has served 18 months of a revised 30 month sentence.

He first served one year of a five-year sentence from August 2017 which was later suspended.

That court decision was then overturned and while his time in jail was shortened, he was sent back to prison earlier this year.

Support for his parole in both politics and amongst the public has grown due to concerns that key strategic decisions are not being made at Samsung.

The tech giant and wider business community also made appeals to the government for Lee's release.

Company sources say the day-to-day running of the world's biggest smartphone manufacturer has not been affected by his absence,

But they believe decisions on major investment and M&A projects should only be made by Lee.

Authorities said he is expected to leave prison later this week.