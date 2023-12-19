Samsung Galaxy tablets start at just $199 on sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

Samsung makes the best Android tablets on the market right now. It would be difficult to argue otherwise. Amazon’s lineup of Fire tablets is impressive, but it’s mostly comprised of low-cost models for people on a budget. Meanwhile, Samsung’s lineup of Galaxy tablets spans everything from entry-level slates to high-end flagships.

Ahead of Christmas, Amazon is running an impressive sale on Samsung Galaxy tablets. The Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite is down to an all-time low of $199.99 instead of $350, and the high-end Galaxy Tab S8+ is $300 off at $599.99. Both of these deals are likely only available until the end of the week.

I’m an iPad user, and I have been ever since Apple released the first-generation model back in 2010. If you’re in the market for a new iPad, you’ll find plenty of discounts in our guide on the best Apple deals. That being said, I use the term “iPad user” lightly since I have never really found that tablets fit into my workflow.

If I want to look something up on the web or email my email, I use my smartphone. If I want to stream a movie or TV show, I use a television. And if I need to get some work done, I use a computer. As you can see, I pretty much have all the bases covered.

But not everyone is like me, of course. Plenty of valid use cases exist for tablets, and millions of people buy them each year. They’re great for families to share or for streaming movies if you don’t have a TV in your bedroom. The list goes on and on.

If I was going to buy an Android tablet, it would definitely be a Samsung Galaxy tablet. And today, Amazon is running a fantastic sale on two different Samsung Galaxy tablet models.







First, we have the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

This model is perfect for people who want premium features at a mid-range price. It aligns best with Apple’s iPad Air, and the 64GB model has a retail price of $350. Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for an all-time low of $199.99, which is a huge 43% discount.

Also of note, the 128GB model is down to $239.99 instead of $430, which is also an all-time low.

Key Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features include a 10.4-inch LCD display with 2000 x 1000 resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, AKG stereo speakers for outstanding sound, an S Pen stylus, and excellent battery life.







If you want something on the higher end of the tablet spectrum, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8+ tablet is $300 off today. That slashes the price from $899.99 to just $599.99.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is more like Apple’s iPad Pro, featuring flagship specs and a price tag to match. Highlights include a 12.4-inch sAMOLED display, Wi-Fi 6E support, an ultra-wide-angle camera, an S Pen stylus, DeX multitasking, and more.

