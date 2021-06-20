Samsonova completes remarkable week by winning German Open

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Russia's Ludmilla Samsonova plays a backhand during her ladies singles final tennis match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic at the German Open at the Steffi Graf Stadium in Berlin, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)
    1/4

    Germany Tennis Open

    Russia's Ludmilla Samsonova plays a backhand during her ladies singles final tennis match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic at the German Open at the Steffi Graf Stadium in Berlin, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)
  • Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in action during her ladies singles final tennis match against Russia's Ludmilla Samsonova at the German Open at the Steffi Graf Stadium in Berlin, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)
    2/4

    Germany Tennis Open

    Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in action during her ladies singles final tennis match against Russia's Ludmilla Samsonova at the German Open at the Steffi Graf Stadium in Berlin, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)
  • Russia's Ludmilla Samsonova celebrates winning her ladies singles final tennis match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic at the German Open at the Steffi Graf Stadium in Berlin, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)
    3/4

    Germany Tennis Open

    Russia's Ludmilla Samsonova celebrates winning her ladies singles final tennis match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic at the German Open at the Steffi Graf Stadium in Berlin, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Russia's Ludmilla Samsonova celebrates winning her ladies singles final tennis match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic at the German Open at the Steffi Graf Stadium in Berlin, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)
    4/4

    Germany Tennis Open

    Russia's Ludmilla Samsonova celebrates winning her ladies singles final tennis match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic at the German Open at the Steffi Graf Stadium in Berlin, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)
Russia's Ludmilla Samsonova plays a backhand during her ladies singles final tennis match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic at the German Open at the Steffi Graf Stadium in Berlin, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)
Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in action during her ladies singles final tennis match against Russia's Ludmilla Samsonova at the German Open at the Steffi Graf Stadium in Berlin, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)
Russia's Ludmilla Samsonova celebrates winning her ladies singles final tennis match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic at the German Open at the Steffi Graf Stadium in Berlin, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)
Russia's Ludmilla Samsonova celebrates winning her ladies singles final tennis match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic at the German Open at the Steffi Graf Stadium in Berlin, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (AP) — Qualifier Liudmila Samsonova completed a remarkable week by beating Belinda Bencic 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 to win the German Open on Sunday.

Samsonova rallied after losing the opening set and hit 14 aces to on her way to her first ATP Tour title at the grass-court Wimbledon warm-up tournament.

The 106th-ranked Russian came through two rounds of qualifying and pulled off major upsets on her way as she ousted two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka in the semifinal after eliminating two former Grand Slam finalists, Madison Keys and Marketa Vondrousova, in earlier rounds.

Samsonova saved five of the seven break points she faced and converted half of her eight opportunities against Bencic, who was playing for her first title since 2019.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Schwarber hits 3 homers, Nats beat Mets 5-2, take 3 of 4

    Kyle Schwarber homered three times and tied a major league record with five in a two-game span, leading the Washington Nationals over the New York Mets 5-2 Sunday to take three of four in the series. Schwarber set a Nationals/Montreal Expos record by homering nine times in a 10-game span, increasing his total to 18 this season with his first career three homer-game. Moved in the leadoff spot on June 12, Schwarber had four RBIs for the second straight game.

  • Tennis-Humbert stuns Rublev to claim Halle title

    Humbert stepped up his Wimbledon preparations by producing a clinical display, winning 85% of his first-serve points and hitting nine aces to extend his perfect record in ATP tour finals to 3-0. After a fairly even start to the match, Humbert took control with his blistering forehands to break his fourth-seeded Russian opponent for a 5-3 lead. Humbert, ranked 31st in the world, went on to save two break points to close out the set before both players struggled to gain an upper hand in the second set.

  • Semenya fails again in 5,000m Olympic qualifying bid

    South African athlete Caster Semenya missed out again on Saturday in Regensburg, Germany to qualify for the 5,000 metres at the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Mets takeaways from 5-2 loss to Nationals, including Kyle Schwarber's three home runs

    The Mets couldn’t tame Kyle Schwarber’s bat in their 5-2 loss to complete their series with the Nationals in Washington on Father’s Day.

  • Mets trade Jacob Barnes to Blue Jays in exchange for minor league pitcher Troy Miller

    The Mets announced a trade during the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, as right-handed pitcher Troy Miller was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for reliever Jacob Barnes.

  • Big-hitting Matteo Berrettini triumphs at Queen's and lays down Wimbledon marker

    Until Sunday, it had been 36 years since a player won Queen’s at the first time of asking. That man was Boris Becker, only 17 at the time, who went on to create arguably the greatest Wimbledon story of all just three weeks later. Italy’s Matteo Berrettini – who equalled Becker’s feat – can hardly be called a prodigy. He turned 25 in April, and was still toiling away on the second-tier Challenger circuit until relatively recently. But he can match Becker on at least one front: a blood-curdling se

  • USA wins national-level AmeriCup gold with team comprised of all collegiate stars

    The U.S. and Puerto Rico broke out into an impromptu dance-off when the lights went out late in the final.

  • Rahm birdies last 2 holes to win US Open at Torrey Pines

    Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. Rahm made a bending 25-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to catch Louis Oosthuizen. “Little man, you have no idea what this means right now,” Rahm said to his son on the practice range when he won.

  • Vegas goalie Fleury laughs off flub, looks forward to Game 4

    Marc-Andre Fleury was so upbeat, the Vegas goalie laughed off a question about his costly late-game flub. The Golden Knights might be well-served to do the same after finding themselves in the all too familiar position of facing adversity during a postseason run in which they’ve now trailed in all three series. “It’s part of the game, having to talk to you guys and being reminded of my screwups, right?” Fleury said with an audible giggle in referring to the media on Saturday, some 12 hours after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Jabeur becomes first Arab woman to win WTA title with Birmingham triumph

    Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to win a WTA title on Sunday when the Tunisian beat Daria Kasatkina of Russia 7-5, 6-4 in an engrossing hour and a half tussle in Birmingham.

  • Suns GM James Jones named NBA Executive of the Year in tight vote

    Jones oversaw several critical acquisitions that led to the Suns' arrival in the Western Conference finals.

  • Rookie named Washington’s most intriguing player in 2021

    The Washington Football Team added some athletic — and versatile — players in the 2021 NFL draft. Some of those players could help

  • Know her name: Sha’Carri Richardson wins 100m at Olympic Trials (video)

    After running her prelim with a shoe untied, sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson made a statement her win in the women's 100m at U.S. Olympic Trials.

  • Argentina beats Uruguay 1-0 in Copa America classico

    Argentina beat Uruguay 1-0 on Friday in its second match at Copa America, making Lionel Messi's team co-leaders of Group A with Chile with four points each. Midfielder Guido Rodriguez scored the only goal at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia with a header in the 13th minute after Messi crossed from the left. The ball hit goalkeeper Fernando Muslera's right post before going in.

  • How Austin FC won Saturday's first-ever home game despite a scoreless draw

    Matthew McConaughey insists the newest MLS club is more than a fad. It sure felt that way at the brand new Q2 Stadium.

  • MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani homers twice as Angels rout Tigers

    Shohei Ohtani slugged his 20th and 21st homers of the season Friday, the fourth multi-homer game of his career, as the Los Angeles Angels blew out the Detroit Tigers 11-3 in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani's 400-foot shot in the fifth inning highlighted a five-run rally. It was sandwiched by Luis Rengifo's first homer, a solo shot, and Jared Walsh's 16th, a two-run clout that capped the outburst.

  • Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

    Whether watching from Jamaica, Japan or the U.S. it was hard to miss that shock of flowing, orange hair that came streaking across the finish line first in Eugene on Saturday night. It belongs to Sha’Carri Richardson. With her performance, the 21-year-old out of LSU picked up a spot in the Olympics and a national title while also setting up a possible showdown with the Jamaican world champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who is well-known for her colorful hairstyles, too.

  • 3 important decisions Nets must make this offseason, including Big 3 extensions

    The Nets were a few inches away from a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals. Now, they enter the 2021 offseason with a few significant decisions to make.

  • Clippers push Suns, but Devin Booker's big game and another injury too much in Game 1

    Facing a 36-hour turnaround from eliminating Utah to opening at Phoenix, the game Clippers come up short as Devin Booker has 40-point triple-double to lift the Suns.

  • Watch: Fan runs onto fairway at U.S. Open, hits two golf balls, gets tackled by security

    An unruly fan ran on the field of play, dropped two golf balls and hit them before attempting to run from security. You gotta see this.