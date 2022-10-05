Samson Ebukam’s strong second year continues in win over Rams

The 49ers are statistically the best defense in the NFL and, while improvements in the secondary have played a pivotal role in their early-season ascension to the league’s premier unit, theirs is still a group defined by its strength up front. The Niners are a team that thrives by throwing waves of pass rushers at opposing offenses, as their dominant 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams illustrated.

Five different 49er defenders combined for seven sacks of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on Monday night. However, as much as the 49ers value the ability to consistently rotate defensive linemen into the starting lineup, having starting pass rushers who can regularly create pressure remains a tremendous asset.

And their two starting edge rushers were magnificent against Los Angeles, Nick Bosa and Samson Ebukam each recording 2.0 sacks.

Bosa has arguably been the best defensive player in the NFL through four weeks and now has 6.0 sacks in four games having racked up 15.5 in 2021.

But just as important has been the play of the former Ram, Ebukam, who received his reward for an underrated start to the season by improving his personal tally for the season to 3.0 sacks.

He was a low-risk free agency acquisition last season and is far from the first name people think of when it comes to the 49er defense, but in 2022 Ebukam is illustrating why San Francisco brought him in, using his physical gifts to consistently cause disruption in the backfield.

Indeed, rather than being a progress stopper for rookie second-round pick Drake Jackson, Ebukam is a player who is making definitive progress as he enters what should be his prime at age 27.

Coming off a game against the Denver Broncos in Week 3 in which he tormented left tackle Garrett Bolles with his power, flexibility and pass-rush moves, Ebukam did not have to do as much to make a more tangible impact against his former employers.

Another win for Ebukam against Bolles. Cross-chop, rip and then flatten to force Wilson from the pocket. pic.twitter.com/l232vBtqQK — Nicholas McGee (@nicholasmcgee24) October 3, 2022

Indeed, Ebukam was given a free run at Stafford for his first sack as he profited from a miscommunication by the Rams in the first quarter.

His fourth-quarter sack, which forced a fumble from Stafford on the Rams’ final drive, demonstrated the greater variety that has been apparent in Ebukam’s game this season.

Ebukam executed a spin move after getting to the top of his rush to work back towards Stafford and knock the ball free and add the finishing touches to a phenomenal defensive showing.

The likes of Bosa, Fred Warner and Talanoa Hufanga draw more attention, however, after producing two splash plays in front of a national audience and moving 1.5 sacks away from his career-high, Ebukam is worthy of substantially more recognition for the role he is playing for DeMeco Ryans’ defense.

