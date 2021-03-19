Samson Ebukam says Kendrick Bourne 'salty' two won't be 49ers teammates

Ebukam says Bourne 'salty' two won't be 49ers teammates originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Like two ships passing in the night, Samson Ebukam will not get to share a locker room with long-time friend Kendrick Bourne.

The newly signed 49ers edge rusher not only was teammates with Bourne at Eastern Washington University, but the two have been friends since attending separate high schools in the Portland, Ore. area.

Ebukam is excited for both of their futures, but revealed Bourne was a little disappointed that they again will be on different rosters. When speaking to local Bay Area media on Friday via video conference, the defensive end shared the conversation he had with the former 49ers wide receiver.

“He was low-key salty,” Ebukam said with a smile. “He was like, ’Damn, when I’m leaving, you’re coming.’ He was definitely happy for me saying ‘It’s definitely going to fit your energy and just who you are.’ It’s kind of unfortunate that we missed each other right here.”

While Ebukam might be missing his former teammate, he revealed that joining the likes of Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw influenced his decision to sign with the 49ers.

“It was huge,” Ebukam said. “Just to play across from them, how they play, and what I’ve seen on film, that’s something that I definitely want to play next to. It will motivate me to make sure I’m always on my toes.”

Ebukam was at 49ers headquarters to sign his contract and meet with the staff face-to-face, including his new defensive line coach Kris Kocurek. The 25-year old edge rusher is looking forward to carving out a role on the defense and admires the aggressive nature of the scheme.

While at the facility Ebukam also introduced himself to a few of his teammates. One in particular left a lasting impression.

Story continues

“I saw Kinlaw not too long ago actually,” Ebukam said. “I felt really small next to him. This is a massive front and just after talking to coach K and what he wants out of his players, we are going to be getting after it just being relentless after the ball, getting after the quarterback.

“I’m going to enjoy it, so far I have.”

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast