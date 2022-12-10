Samson Ebukam knows 49ers' defense can't present Tom Brady with openings

Ebukam knows 49ers' defense can't present openings for Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers’ defensive line does not expect Tom Brady to give them many chances on Sunday.

And they know they cannot afford to give him the slightest opening, either.

“You got to be on your P's and Q's because he’s seen everything and done everything there is to do in this game,” 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam said of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

“So he knows exactly where to put the ball and when to put it there. So we got to get to him fast because he’s not going to let you sack him. We have to be detailed and precise in everything that we’re doing.”

Ebukam explained that he and his teammates must be focused on executing assignments exactly how defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans draws it up.

“I got to do my eleventh of the job on every play,” Ebukam said. “The other 10 people are counting on me, because we’re going up against Brady. One person out of place is going to get exploited.”

Brady has been sacked only 18 times while attempting an NFL-high 524 passes this season.

While the Buccaneers’ offense ranks 27th in the league at 18.1 points per game, Brady still is playing at a high level with 16 touchdown passes and three interceptions.

He is coming off a game Monday night where he rallied the Bucs from 13 points down late in the fourth quarter to a dramatic 17-16 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

And the 49ers might have to line up on Sunday without defensive end Nick Bosa, the NFL’s leader with 14.5 sacks. Bosa is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

“If he’s not able to go, that’s a big loss, for sure, because he’s a game-changer,” said Ebukam, who ranks third on the 49ers with 3.5 sacks.

“But we also have other people on the D-line who are game-changers as well. I definitely hope he’s able to go, but if not, we got his back, for sure.”

