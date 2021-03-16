How Samson Ebukam will fit with 49ers defense

Kyle Madson
·3 min read
The 49ers are set to add edge rusher Samson Ebukam on a two-year contract. On the surface the fit isn’t a home run, but a deeper dive on Ebukam and San Francisco’s defense uncovers how the former fourth-round pick could be a major upgrade to a pass rush that needs some help.

Ebukam spent four years as an outside linebacker for the Rams in their 3-4 scheme. The 49ers run a 4-3 front that will put their new pass rusher in a little different role than he played in Los Angeles. This isn’t a move new to San Francisco’s coaching staff though. Dee Ford made a similar transition when he was acquired by the 49ers from Kansas City.

Chances are the 6-3, 245-pound Ebukam won’t be doing a lot of standing up on the 49ers’ defensive line. He’ll step in as a speed rusher in sub packages while Arik Armstead slides to the interior. It should work similarly to how it did in 2019 when Ford was healthy. Whether Ford is healthy enough to suit up in 2021 remains to be seen, but Ebukam should offer a similar skill set as a speed rusher off the edge.

A quick look at the pre-draft workout numbers from the former Eastern Washington standout reveal a superb athlete who should thrive in a four-man front. He’s extremely explosive, with a 10-yard split in the 40-yard dash that ranked in the 87th percentile among outside linebackers and a 4.5 40 time that put him in the 93rd percentile according to Mockdraftable. His 39-inch vertical jump was in the 89th percentile.

The closest athletic comparison to him among defensive players in the MockDraftable database is Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner. The closes athletic comparison to him among all players is running back Adrian Peterson.

San Francisco is getting an elite athlete off the edge who’s yet to miss a game in four years. They’ll also likely be putting Ebukam in spots where his sole job is to get after the quarterback. Defending the run and drifting in coverage may occur every now and then, but ideally he won’t have to do more than rush the passer. His athleticism should allow him to do so from multiple spots though, and in the event Ford isn’t ready by the start of the year or is unavailable during the year, Ebukam should be able to do a pretty good imitation of him.

This deal shouldn’t stop the 49ers from searching for another pass rusher since Ford’s health is such a significant question mark. In fact it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them go that route in the first round of the draft. However, Ebukam will add a ton of athleticism and a clean bill of health to a defensive end group that needs to shine if San Francisco is going to make another Super Bowl run.

49ers should still prioritize CB in draft after re-signing Jason Verrett

