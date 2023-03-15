Samson Ebukam, Colts agree to three-year, $27M contract, agent confirms

Ebukam agrees to three-year deal with Colts, agent confirms originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Indianapolis Colts and 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam have reached an agreement on a three-year, $27 million max contract that includes over $11 million in the first year, Ebukam’s agents confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Ebukam spent the last two years with the 49ers after playing his first four seasons in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams.

After signing a two-year, $12 million deal with San Francisco as a free agent in 2021, Ebukam and the 49ers were said to be a potential perfect match, and even though it took a little time for him to fully adjust to the 49ers scheme, it didn’t take him long to feel right at home with the Niners in the Bay.

Ebukam almost instantly impressed then-defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and several players on the team, including Mike McGlinchey, who was very familiar with Ebukam’s game from facing him in 49ers-Rams matchups.

Over the past two seasons in red and gold as the starting DE opposite Nick Bosa, the 27-year-old played in 32 regular-season games and started 26, finishing with 9.5 sacks, 74 tackles (42 solo) and two forced fumbles.

Ebukam said before the start of the 2022 season that he wished his NFL career would have started with the 49ers, but added that he was grateful to be where he belonged.

Now, though, he has a new home in Indianapolis.

On his career, Ebukam, who turns 28 in May, has played 96 games with 224 tackles, 23.5 sacks and 8 forced fumbles, including 5 recoveries.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast