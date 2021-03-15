Samson Ebukam agrees to two-year deal with 49ers

After spending his first four seasons with the Rams, Samson Ebukam will remain in California on his second contract — but he’s heading up to the Bay Area.

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media report Ebukam will sign with the 49ers on a two-year deal worth $12 million. Ebukam could earn up to $13.5 million with incentives.

Ebukam was a Rams fourth-round pick in 2017. Starting 14 games in 2020, Ebukam had 4.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and a pass breakup.

Overall, Ebukam appeared in 64 games for L.A., starting 35 over the four-year period. He recorded 14.0 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, 28 quarterback hits, and six forced fumbles.

