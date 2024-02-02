Sampson Onuoha gets a Rutgers football offer

Sampson Onuoha was offered by Rutgers football on Thursday, putting the Big Ten program in the mix for a player who is among the top edge rushers in the Northeast.

Onuoha is a defensive end from Belmont Hill School (Belmont, Massachusetts). His offer list includes Power Five programs: Boston College, Duke, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest along with Rutgers. He also holds a host of Ivy League offers including Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton and Yale.

A class of 2025 recruit, Onuoha is a solid 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds.

Last year, he had 35 total tackles and nine tackles for a loss. He had four sacks as well.

Onuoha posted about the Rutgers offer on X, the social media platform that was formerly known as X:

His most recent offers came from Boston College (January 12) and UConn (January 18).

Rutgers is coming off a strong season where they finished 7-6 (3-6 Big Ten) and won the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, beating Miami.

