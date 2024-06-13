Sampdoria Star Close To Joining Como After Inter Milan Loan Spell Ends

Goalkeeper Emil Audero is close to joining newly-promoted Como from Sampdoria after his loan spell with Inter Milan comes to an end.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews.

27-year-old former Juventus and Venezia goalkeeper Emil Audero was at Inter over the season just gone.

The Italian made a total of six appearances for the Nerazzurri. Four of these came in Serie A, whilst one was in the Champions League and one in the Coppa Italia.

Audero arrived to be the backup to Yann Sommer last summer, as the Swiss also came in from Bayern Munich.

In that respect, Audero more or less fulfilled his remit.

The 27-year-old played a couple of matches whilst Sommer had been absent with injury.

Meanwhile, Audero also got a couple chances even whilst Sommer was available.

Sampdoria Keeper Emil Audero To Join Como When Inter Milan Loan Spell Ends

When Inter signed Audero last summer, they did so on a one-season loan deal.

However, that loan deal also contained the option for the Nerazzurri to make the deal a permanent basis.

The purchase option was for a €7 million fee.

However, the Nerazzurri are not inclined to sign Audero. Rather, they have other plans in goal.

Reports indicate that Inter want to sign a young keeper who can back up Sommer in the short term, but then take over as the first-choice keeper in the longer term.

And Inter don’t see Audero as that keeper.

Rather, reports indicate that Inter are now prioritizing a move for Genoa’s Josep Martinez. The likes of Bento and Maduka Okoye have also reportedly be on their radar.

Therefore, Inter have no need to bring Audero back.

But the 27-year-old is not likely to stay at Sampdoria in Serie B.

Rather, the Blucerchiati are set to sell Audero.

And it is a newly-promoted club who look to be on the verge of completing a deal for the Sampdoria keeper.

Tuttosport report that Como are close to signing Audero. The transfer fee will be around €6-7 million, reports the Turin-based newspaper.