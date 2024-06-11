Sampdoria Would Make Key Request In Talks To Sell Tottenham Target

Sampdoria would want to have Tottenham Hotspur target Giovanni Leoni back on loan for one more season as part of the negotiations to let him go.

The 17-year-old defender joined Sampdoria on loan from Padova last summer and has impressed in the second tier of Italian football.

Sampdoria are set to take up the €1.5m option on him to sign the young defender on a permanent deal, but want to work with an interested club when they do.

They are planning to immediately sell him, with clubs such as Juventus, Torino and Tottenham interested in signing the young centre-back.

According to Italian daily Il Secolo XIX (via Calciomercato.com), Sampdoria have a key condition before they could agree to sell the young centre-back this summer.

The Italian club would want Leoni back at the club for one more season on loan after he is sold.

Sampdoria do not want to lose his quality from their squad despite wanting to cash in on him this summer.

They want somewhere around €14m before they would agree to sell Leoni in the upcoming transfer.

Padova would be due part of the proceeds because of the sell-on clause they have in the agreement with Sampdoria.