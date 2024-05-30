Sampdoria keen on renewing Ebrima Darboe’s loan from Roma

Ebrima Darboe has made a positive impression in Serie B as he helped Andrea Pirlo’s Sampdoria finish the season strong.

With Darboe’s dry loan having to an end, the player is expected to return to Roma: the Giallorossi are yet to make a decision on the young midfielder’s future.

According to Secolo XIX, Sampdoria have been positively surprised by Darboe and would be keen on renewing his loan for an additional season.

For the moment there are no ongoing discussions between the two clubs – the player will make the necessary evaluations with his parent club although he’s expressed desire to continue playing for the Blucerchiati.

This season Darboe totaled 14 appearances with 2 goals and 1 assist.