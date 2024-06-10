Sampdoria Could Line Up Quick Deal For Tottenham Target

Sampdoria could work with another club to line up a quick deal for Tottenham Hotspur target Giovanni Leoni if they sign him on a permanent basis from Padova.

Sampdoria signed the teenage defender on loan from Padova last summer with an option to buy set at €1.5m.

With several clubs such as Tottenham, Torino and Juventus interested in signing the 17-year-old this summer, Sampdoria have been looking at taking up the option on the teenager.

Sampdoria would have to pay Padova €1.5m for Leoni and the deal can only be done between 12th and 14th June.

And, according to Padova Sport (via Calciomercato.com), Padova would also have a percentage of a future sale.

It is suggested Sampdoria could work with one of the other clubs keen on Leoni and then make a quick sale after signing him.

Whether that would still see Leoni stay at Sampdoria to continue his development on loan remains to be seen.

Sampdoria finished in the playoffs in Serie B this season, but were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Palermo.