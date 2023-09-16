Samoa crank into gear to muscle past brave Chile at Rugby World Cup

Samoa got their World Cup campaign up and running with a five-try, bonus-point victory over Chile in an indisciplined encounter.

The South Americans are the lowest-ranked team in the competition but held their own in the opening 40 minutes, even scoring the game’s opening try through tighthead Matias Dittus.

After four penalties from the boot of Christian Leali’ifano, Samoa led 19-10 at the interval thanks to a late, sweeping try from full-back Duncan Paia’aua.

Three maul tries - two from replacement hooker Sama Malolo and one from flanker Firtz Lee - as well as a silky Jonathan Taumateine finish earned Samoa a comfortable victory in a match which featured four yellow cards - two to either side.

Samoa face Argentina in Lille next week in a match which could decide who progresses from Pool D alongside England.

Samoa v Chile: as it happened

04:20 PM BST

04:11 PM BST

Full-time: SAM 43 CHI 10

Samoa go through the gears eventually, putting away a spirited Chilean effort.

The bonus-point secured thanks to their maul - with Argentina up next!

04:09 PM BST

CON SAPOAGA: SAM 43 CHI 10

Easy as you like for the replacement fly-half.

And that’s that.

04:09 PM BST

TRY MALOLO: SAM 41 CHI 10

It’s a third from the maul - and a second for replacement hooker Malolo!

Chile splinter, Samoa surge, and it’s a simple dot-down for Malolo.

04:08 PM BST

79 mins: SAM 36 CHI 10

A tidy attack from Samoa, with Ah-Wong carrying and a lethal line from Malolo, ends with the replacement hooker flying over the line at pace.

He has knocked on in the build-up, though, so back we come for a penalty for side entry.

Samoa go back to the corner...

04:05 PM BST

78 mins: SAM 36 CHI 10

There might be no consolation for Chile, however, as Silva is penalised for rolling with the ball on the floor as Seu jackals.

With the game well and truly won, Samoa clear.

04:01 PM BST

75 mins: SAM 36 CHI 10

Seu with a tackle off the ball after a nice jinking run from Fernandez and Chile go to the corner, looking for a late consolation.

Chile line-out, just outside the Samoa 22.

04:00 PM BST

Referees

You try and defend them - justly, as I did this week here - and then they go and do something inexplicable like that.

I give up.

03:59 PM BST

73 mins: SAM 36 CHI 10

Penalty to Chile, winning the holding-on penalty under immense pressure!

They cannot win the ensuing line-out, however, and Sopoaga clears downfield.

Leali’ifano collects Chile’s return clearance, Samoa attempt the counter, and McFarland knocks on.

This match has lost a bit of its oomph.

03:56 PM BST

71 mins: SAM 36 CHI 10

Leali’ifano is hammered by Domingo Saavedra, but we’re going back for a Chile penalty.

Ref Williams loses patience now, too, and Inostroza, who’s only just come on, is trotting off to the sin bin. 14 v 13 now.

Samoa go to the corner...

03:54 PM BST

Samoa's yellow

03:52 PM BST

68 mins: SAM 36 CHI 10

Chile win a dubious scrum penalty and kick to the corner for a five-metre line-out.

McFarland gets in on the ball in the mual, however, and wins the turnover for Samoa.

03:49 PM BST

66 mins: SAM 36 CHI 10

The earlier Chile yellow, for what it’s worth, will stay as a yellow. Struggling to keep up here!

Meanwhile, Lee knocks on while attempting to counter from his own 22.

Chile scrum 10 metres out.

Oh, the Enari yellow will also remain as yellow, too, we are told.

03:47 PM BST

YELLOW CARD ENARI: SAM 36 CHI 10

We’re going upstairs again. This time for an illegal clean-out from Enari on Diego Escobar.

The Samoan replacement scrum-half gets utterly smashed from his team-mate behind and ends up falling on the lower limbs of Diego Escobar.

The officials are absolutely butchering this. One of them thought there was no foul play at all, the other assistant thought it was a yellow card.

Williams agrees with the latter and yellow-cards Enari. It will also be reviewed.

Utter, utter nonsense - he is smashed by his team-mate from behind and can do nothing.

03:42 PM BST

YELLOW CARD A ESCOBAR: SAM 36 CHI 10

Alfonso Escobar catches Lee in the head, with low force, and he’s off for 10 minutes. It will be reviewed. The back-rower is the assist tackler, so he might get some mitigation there. We shall see.

Penalty overturned, of course, and Samoa are on the attack down the left, but there are two forward passes: first from Sopoaga and then from Ah-Wong.

Chile scrum.

03:40 PM BST

63 mins: SAM 36 CHI 10

Penalty Chile!

Sloppy handling from Samoa and Lee has to tidy, and loosehead Lues is over the ball like a limpet to win the holding-on penalty.

Chile go to the corner.

Oh, hang on, we’re checking a Chile tackle upstairs...

03:37 PM BST

62 mins: SAM 36 CHI 10

Chile look tired, as Ayarza has to scramble to collect a very loose Fernandez pass.

Samoa’s defence has warmed up as the game has progressed, and Chile’s fly-half decides that a bit of territory is in order, clipping off the outside of his boot to touch just inside the Samoan half.

And, now, drinks.

03:34 PM BST

60 mins: SAM 36 CHI 10

Alo-Emile, as predicted, minces the Chilean scrum - but then the tighthead receives a mighty bosh defending in midfield.

Lay is penalised for some Samoan scrum alacrity and Chile clear into Samoa’s half.

03:32 PM BST

58 mins: SAM 36 CHI 10

Close for Torrealba!

A loose Seuteni offload - the centre’s been hot and cold today - is hacked on by the Chilean scrum-half.

He has the pass to beat the Samoan cover but the ball just trickles dead before he can arrive.

Taufua is coming on now, too, for Luatua.

03:30 PM BST

57 mins: SAM 36 CHI 10

For a moment, there’s a chance of a Chile counter with replacement loosehead Lues on the charge.

But it comes to nothing as Clemente Saavedra enters the side of the ruck.

Leali’ifano kicks up to the Chilean 22.

Bad news for Chile, too, as breezeblock Alo-Emile is on for Samoa; as is Sopoaga at fly-half and Jordan Lay at loosehead.

03:26 PM BST

CON LEALI'IFANO: SAM 36 CHI 10

The simplest of conversions for Leali’ifano, from virtually beneath the uprights.

03:25 PM BST

TRY MALOLO: SAM 34 CHI 10

That’s the bonus point for Samoa - who had money on two of their four tries coming from mauls?

Well, they have, as this one did. Chile are helpless to stop it.

03:24 PM BST

52 mins: SAM 29 CHI 10

Two penalties in quick succession against Chile and the South Americans are now on a final warning.

Escobar is in the side of another meaty Samoan maul, and Leali’ifano goes back to the corner.

03:22 PM BST

Samoa's second try

03:20 PM BST

TRY LEE: SAM 29 CHI 10

Chile ain’t stopping that.

A Samoan maul motors from seven metres out, and Lee dots down at the back.

This half is threatening to get a little messy.

It’s another miss for Leali’ifano - a more routine strike hits the upright.

03:19 PM BST

46 mins: SAM 24 CHI 10

Soft from Chile, as Manu wins a holding-on penalty first phase from the scrum.

Samoa go to the corner...

03:15 PM BST

45 mins: SAM 24 CHI 10

It’s all Samoa at the start of this half.

Dittus spills and the Samoans counter. Lay finds Seu who feeds Seuteni, with the centre putting Leali’ifano in some space down the right.

There’s a knock-on on the floor, however, and Chile survive with a scrum inside their own 22.

03:12 PM BST

TRY TAUMATEINE: SAM 24 CHI 10

Glorious from Samoa!

On the second phase, Leali’ifano switches back blind on the wrap-around, putting Ah-Wong through a half gap. The wing offloads to McFarland, who gets to within five metres before popping up to a flying Taumateine, who finishes acrobatically in the corner. A one-handed take, too, adding to the sublime finish.

Leali’ifano cannot add the extras from the left touchline.

03:11 PM BST

42 mins: SAM 19 CHI 10

Lee starts with far better jackal timing, winning a holding-on penalty just inside the Samoan half.

Leali’ifano punts Samoa down to the Chilean 22, with the line-out.

03:10 PM BST

The teams are back out

And Fernandez will get us back under way in Bordeaux.

Escobar, Eissmann on for Chile; Malolo on for Samoa.

03:02 PM BST

Samoa's try

02:58 PM BST

Half-time: SAM 19 CHI 10

Before the last moment of that half, the scoreline was a pretty fair reflection. Chile have been gutsy and not nearly as limited as many might have expected. The South Americans have been tenacious, too, with the front row particularly impressive in the loose. Tighthead Dittus scored the game’s first try.

But Samoa are, ultimately, a class above, as the final act of that half showed. In a flash, Seuteni was in behind, feeding Paia’aua to score. The half-time scoreline flatters Samoa, in truth, but I cannot see Chile overturning this deficit in the second.

02:55 PM BST

CON LEALI'IFANO: SAM 19 CHI 10

A sumptuous strike from Leali’ifano from the right touchline. Pinpoint.

Samoa take a nine-point lead into the interval.

02:54 PM BST

TRY PAIA'AUA: SAM 17 CHI 10

Out of nothing, Samoa strike.

They go open off the scrum, Manu grubbers in behind Chile, Seuteni collects delicately before drawing the last defender and setting Paia’aua free to score in the left corner. Finally, Seuteni comes to the party!

02:52 PM BST

39 mins: SAM 12 CHI 10

Of the two sides, it feels strange to say that Chile have been the most physical.

A Chilean attack does not come to much, with Samoa stripping in the tackle, but then Toala is bundled into touch by a punchy Chilean defensive effort.

02:49 PM BST

PEN LEALI'IFANO: SAM 12 CHI 10

Never in doubt, and Samoa retake the lead.

02:48 PM BST

35 mins: SAM 9 CHI 10

Huete offside for Chile now, in midfield, and Leali’ifano will have a shot from 40 metres, bang in front.

That’s eight this half for Chile now.

02:45 PM BST

32 mins: SAM 9 CHI 10

Another Chilean penalty, this time for Carrasco going off feet at the ruck, and Leali’ifano gives Samoa a line-out on the Chilean five-metre line.

Samoa throw to the tail, to McFarland, and try the peel - but Luatua knocks on!

Chile survive!

02:43 PM BST

PEN GARAFULIC: SAM 9 CHI 10

Chile retake the lead thanks to stand-in kicker Garafulic.

02:42 PM BST

30 mins: SAM 9 CHI 7

It’s beautiful from Chile!

Torrealba taps and goes - and they’re off!

With penalty advantage, Carrasco, the loosehead, tips on delightfully to Sigren through a half-gap, but a last-gasp tackle from Lee dislodges the ball.

Still Chile will retake the lead with a three-pointer - and ref Williams points at the sticks.

02:39 PM BST

28 mins: SAM 9 CHI 7

Samoa’s handling errors are really self-harming here.

First, in a decent attacking position, Toala shells Luatua’s pass and Chile hack downfield.

Then McFarland can’t control an offload from Alaalatoa and Dittus, who is playing tremendously, goes on the charge.

Samoa knock on while trying to turn over and we restart with a Chile scrum just inside the Samoan 10-metre line.

02:35 PM BST

26 mins: SAM 9 CHI 7

Samoa try the grubber in behind as they enter Chile’s 22 but it’s a bit sloppy. Saavedra smothers, Seuteni flies off his feet at the ruck, and Chile win a penalty to clear.

I think I’ve put the kiss of death on Seuteni by bigging him up pre-match.

02:32 PM BST

22 mins: SAM 9 CHI 7

Samoa, under pressure at the scrum - get Alo-Emile on! - try to work the short side but the Chilean rush defence is excellent, pressuring the Seuteni pass and forcing him to throw forward.

Santiago Videla took an almighty thump in the tackle and there is a delay while he is treated. The wing is having to depart, perhaps for an HIA, to be replaced by Casas.

Just as I say that the scrums have been exemplary, Carrasco is penalised for Chile.

02:28 PM BST

20 mins: SAM 9 CHI 7

Sigren receives a big shot in midfield which was just - just - legal and knocks on, so we restart with a Samoa scrum.

The scrums, for what it’s worth, have been exemplary so far, despite the slippy surface.

02:24 PM BST

Seuteni returns for Samoa, too, to return them to a full complement.

02:21 PM BST

Chile's try

02:20 PM BST

PEN LEALI'IFANO: SAM 9 CHI 7

Samoa, with 14 men, back in front. Chile have conceded five penalties in 13 minutes already.

02:19 PM BST

13 mins: SAM 6 CHI 7

Another penalty against Chile, flying off their feet at the breakdown in their own 22. Against No 8 Martinez.

Leali’ifano will go for a shot once again; to take the lead.

02:18 PM BST

11 mins: SAM 6 CHI 7

Chile really need to tighten up their discipline; another penalty now, from the restart, with Carrasco coming in at the side of the Samoan maul.

Leali’ifano gives Samoa a line-out inside the Chilean half.

02:16 PM BST

PEN LEALI'IFANO: SAM 6 CHI 7

Chile’s discipline is sloppy again and Leali’ifano has another elementary shot at goal, which he takes.

Incidentally, Seuteni’s yellow will stay at yellow after review. Good.

02:14 PM BST

YELLOW CARD SEUTENI: SAM 3 CHI 7

Things go from bad to worse for Samoa, with star centre Seuteni sent to the sin bin for a late tackle in the build-up.

It was naughty and it has gone for review, but the lack of head contact should save him. That should stay as a yellow.

02:13 PM BST

CON VIDELA: SAM 3 CHI 7

What a strike from the right wing, out far on the left!

A dream start for the South Americans.

02:10 PM BST

TRY DITTUS: SAM 3 CHI 5

Wow!

Fernandez with the most gorgeous dummy scissors to take Chile up to the 22, where he links up with Torrealba, the scrum-half running an excellent support line.

Samoa are scrambling and Chile keep it tight, and eventually tighthead Dittus muscles his way over in the left corner.

We’re going upstairs, but the try is good - they’re looking at an illegal tackle from Seuteni in the build-up.

02:08 PM BST

PEN LEALI'IFANO: SAM 3 CHI 0

Easy as you like for a player of that calibre - and Samoa’s tournament is up and running.

02:08 PM BST

4 mins: SAM 0 CHI 0

Chile are caught offside from the line-out. Samoa try the chip over but Inaki Ayarza reads it well and smothers.

Back for the penalty, however, and Leali’ifano will have a shot at goal, from bang in front.

02:06 PM BST

2 mins: SAM 0 CHI 0

Seuteni’s pass is a sloppy one as Samoa look to go through the phases and employ some width, but the Chilean defence is strong. Ah-Wong is shoved into touch but the South Americans infringe and Leali’ifano gives Samoa a line-out on the Chilean 22.

02:04 PM BST

Kick-off!

Referee Paul Williams of New Zealand gets us under way, with Christian Leali’ifano kicking off.

And McFarland, the Saracens acrobat, wins the the kick-off!

02:00 PM BST

Anthems done

And now for the Samoan “Siva tau” (similar to the haka) before kick-off.

01:54 PM BST

The teams are on the way out

And the (improved) anthems are next!

01:52 PM BST

01:46 PM BST

Pre-match reading

A big story developing from my colleague, chief rugby correspondent, Gavin Mairs.

The Rugby Football Union board is facing its biggest internal revolt in over a decade after half their council members signed a letter outlining concerns over the leadership of chief executive Bill Sweeney and chair Tom Ilube.

You can read more by clicking here.

Bill Sweeney under pressure - GETTY IMAGES

01:36 PM BST

01:34 PM BST

Ones to watch

Samoa

Christian Leali’ifano, Australia’s top points-scorer in 2019, is the obvious at fly-half but it is worth keeping an eye on UJ Seuteni at 13, a star of La Rochelle’s European conquering this season. Michael Alaalatoa, the captain and tighthead, came second to Seuteni’s La Rochelle in the Champions Cup final with Leinster.

As my breakout star of the tournament, I picked Paul Alo-Emile, the Samoan tighthead. The Stade Francais prop is on the bench tonight - hopefully, after his demolition of the Irish scrum in the warm-ups, he is being rested for greater challenges to come. He is one of the game’s premium scrummagers - so I hold him dear to my heart.

And Premiership fans will be well aware of the talent of forward trio Chris Vui, Theo McFarland and Steven Luatua.

Chile

So, too, will be Chilean captain, Martin Sigren - that is, if you follow the Championship or, more specifically, Doncaster Knights, where the second row plays.

Scrum-half Marcelo Torrealba caused Japan problems around the fringes last weekend, too.

01:22 PM BST

Coin toss in Bordeaux

Michael Alaalatoa of Samoa shakes hands with Martin Sigren of Chile as referee Paul Williams looks on - GETTY IMAGES

01:11 PM BST

Teams

Mapusua names nine survivors from RWC 2019. This includes Australia’s top points-scorer from the last World Cup, Christian Leali’ifano, one of three three players in the match-day 23 with Test experience from other countries; Steven Luatua and Lima Sopoaga earned 15 and 16 caps for the All Blacks respectively.

Plenty of knowledge of France in this squad, too - seven play in the Top 14.

Samoa: Duncan Paia’aua; Danny Toala, Ulupano Junior Seuteni, Tumua Manu, Nigel Ah-Wong; Christian Leali’ifano, Jonathan Taumateine; James Lay, Seilala Lam, Michael Alaalatoa (captain), Chris Vui, Theo McFarland, Taleni Junior Agaese Seu, Fritz Lee, Steven Luatua.

Replacements: Sama Malolo, Jordan Lay, Paul Alo-Emile, Sam Slade, Sa Jordan Taufua, Ereatara Enari, Lima Sopoaga, Ed Fidow.

Lemoine makes four changes to his starting XV from their loss to Japan in Toulouse, with Tomás Dussaillant coming in at hooker, a new second-row pairing of Santiago Pedrero and Pabo Huete, and José Ignacio Larenas starting on the left wing.

Chile: Inaki Ayarza; Santiago Videla, Domingo Saavedra, Matias Garafulic, José Ignacio Larenas; Rodrigo Fernandez, Marcelo Torrealba; Javier Carrasco, Tomas Dussaillant, Matias Dittus, Pablo Huete, Santiago Pedrero, Martín Sigren (captain), Clemente Saavedra, Raimundo Martínez.

Replacements: Diego Escobar, Salvador Lues, Esteban Inostroza, Javier Eissmann, Alfonso Escobar, Ignacio Silva, Benjamin Videla, Pablo Casas.

Referee: P Williams (New Zealand)

12:59 PM BST

Bonjour from Bordeaux

Good afternoon and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of today’s Pool D encounter between Samoa and Chile in Bordeaux.

We are eight days into the World Cup and we are still yet to see what kind of Samoan outfit both Argentina and England have to look forward to later in the tournament. If the Pacific Islanders’ warm-up match against Ireland in Bayonne is anything to go by, however, then neither bout will be straightforward.

Chile, meanwhile, the lowest ranked side in this year’s tournament, showed bright sparks against Japan last weekend, with scrum-half Marcelo Torrealba the heartbeat amid line-out woes. Chances of a Chilean upset today are slim, but given Los Cóndores are making their debut appearance at rugby’s showpiece, even pushing Samoa close today should be a source of tremendous pride.

On Torrealba, Samoan head coach, Seilala Mapusua, agrees. “Chile were brilliant last week [in the 42-12 defeat by Japan],” he said. “They are playing in their first World Cup and we know they are going to be really passionate and very good in the contact area.

“Their half-back, Marcelo Torrealba, I thought he was fantastic last week and was a real threat, as was their full-back. Also their forward pack, we know they’re going to be a physical team, they like to throw the ball around, quite similar to us, so if we’re not at our best we could get found out.”

Mapusua’s counterpart, Uruguayan Pablo Lemoine, says his aim is “to build the soul of a team” with his Chile side.

“The objective was always to build something,” he said. “At first, it was a project, then it became a team and then an idea, the soul of a team and hopefully that can transmit something.

“There are so many people watching rugby in Chile, and that was something considered elitist. We always wanted to transcend the sport and I think we did it. We achieved, probably, the greatest triumph in recent years.”

All the team news is next!