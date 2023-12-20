Samoa Joe comes to Orlando craving AEW main-event wrestling spotlight

After more than 20 years under the white-hot lights of a pro wrestling ring, Samoa Joe often doesn’t have much time for the colored lights of a Christmas tree. The holidays have traditionally been a busy time for wrestling and for Joe, this year is no exception.

Samoa Joe and the rest of his All Elite Wrestling colleagues will invade Orlando Dec. 27 for AEW Dynamite, the promotion’s weekly signature TV show, live from the Addition Financial Arena at UCF. For Joe, getting time at home before the Orlando TBS taping is a blessing he doesn’t take for granted.

“It’s great to get more time with my family,” Joe told the Sentinel last week. “Our only real family tradition is that we’re usually together on Christmas Eve to open presents. I plan to enjoy myself.”

Joe’s December has been particularly intense, as he prepares for a world-title clash with MJF Dec. 30 at the Worlds End pay-per-view on Long Island.

On a crowded AEW roster, Joe has been making the most of his increased presence the last couple of months.

“I recognize it’s an opportunity to get a bit more TV time,” Joe said. “I like to have time to get the story across as well as advance things long-term.”

Joe’s mic battles with the verbose MJF have been a highlight of weekly AEW telecasts, along with Joe’s ever-present physicality. The story to be told: Joe wants to beat MJF at his best, so despite their differences, Joe has promised to keep him safe and stop anyone from hurting him.

As with so many of the best pro-wrestling storylines, it’s simple but has multiple layers. The last few chapters of the story figure to be laid out in Orlando.

“MJF presents some unique challenges for me,” Joe said. “He’s got an abrasive tongue and wit. He’s duplicitous when he needs to be. But I plan to take a healthy MJF and beat him in due course. I’ll pummel him unmercifully when the time comes at Worlds End.”

If you couldn’t tell, Joe’s vocabulary when he speaks is broader than the stereotypical 280-pound man. His brand of in-ring mayhem is also unique and believable, even after some 18 years as a TV wrestler with TNA/Impact, NXT, WWE, ROH and AEW. But it comes from some varied sources.

Recently, he said he’s been enjoying the matches from Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) from Mexico: “It’s great action, and they obviously have a lot of guys who are tremendously skilled,” he said. But his big talk largely comes from the big screen.

“Most of my inspiration comes from outside the (wrestling) industry,” Joe said. “I watch a lot of drama, a lot of big action films, with great speakers plying their trade. I’ll see something that inspires me, recycle it, change it and make it my own.”

The Orlando Dynamite and the buildup for Worlds End hasn’t been all about Samoa Joe vs. MJF. The Continental Classic tournament, a round-robin event featuring 12 of AEW’s top stars, will reach its climax next week with event semifinals in Orlando and the final match at Worlds End. The round-robin tournament has featured six TV matches each week for the past month, but the match quality and drama have largely stayed at a fever pitch. Joe said he’s gotten to enjoy it as a fan and a colleague.

“It’s been a fantastic tournament, with matches defying expectations every single night,” he said. “Everybody’s giving 120% in the ring. It’s one of the best new things to come along in a while. When the participants were first announced, that sparked more excitement in the locker room than just about anything lately, and everybody’s gone so far above and beyond as a result.”

AEW Dynamite is set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27 at Addition Financial Arena. Tickets are still available – visit aewtix.com for more.

