Sammy Watkins worked out with Colts on Monday

Looking for receiving help, the Colts have turned their attention to a veteran free agent.

Indianapolis had a workout with Sammy Watkins, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Watkins was most recently with the Ravens last year, appearing in three games. He caught three passes for 119 yards in the regular season and then one pass for 12 yards in the postseason. Watkins also played nine games for the Packers in 2022, catching 123 passes for 206 yards.

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Watkins, 30, spent his first three seasons with the Bills before they traded him to the Rams in Aug. 2017. He then played for the Chiefs for three seasons, winning Super Bowl LIV with the club. He played for Baltimore in 2021.

He’s recorded 364 career receptions for 5,384 yards with 34 touchdowns.

The Colts will face the Patriots in Germany on Sunday.