Free agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins is taking a visit to Green Bay.

The Packers are hosting Watkins today, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Watkins spent last year with the Ravens and had a disappointing season, with career-lows in catches (27), yards (394) and touchdowns (one).

But while Watkins has never lived up to the hype since the Bills took him with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, he has undeniable talent, and pairing him with Aaron Rodgers could give him an opportunity to make plays.

The 28-year-old Watkins spent three seasons on the Bills, one on the Rams and three on the Chiefs before landing in Baltimore last year. His career-best season came in his second year in Buffalo, when he caught 60 passes for 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns, with an average of 10.9 yards per target.

Sammy Watkins visiting Packers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk