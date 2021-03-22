Sammy Watkins to visit the Colts

Sammy Watkins‘ dance card is filling up.

Watkins, the free agent wide receiver who will visit the Ravens on Tuesday, will then head to Indianapolis to visit the Colts, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Although Watkins has undeniable talent, he has never put it all together the way he was expected to when he was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. Last season he had a career-low 421 receiving yards.

Watkins spent his first three seasons with the Bills, one season with the Rams and then the last three seasons with the Chiefs. He’s still just 27 years old and likely has some good years left in him, even if he hasn’t blossomed into the kind of player he was once expected to be.

Other teams reportedly interested in Watkins include the Titans and Texans.

Sammy Watkins to visit the Colts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

