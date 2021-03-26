Sammy Watkins signs with Ravens on one-year deal

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs won’t be re-signing WR Sammy Watkins because he’s signing with an AFC opponent.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Watkins has signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens. This report was later confirmed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Watkins took a visit with the Ravens earlier this week and left without a deal, visiting the Indianapolis Colts soon after. Baltimore remained persistent once he left the building and landed Watkins with a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with $5 million fully guaranteed.

Watkins marks the first unrestricted free agent that the Chiefs have actually lost in the 2021 free agency period. He’ll go from catching passes from one former league MVP in Patrick Mahomes to catching passes from another former league MVP in Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens will be Watkins’ fourth team since he was drafted No. 4 overall in the 2014 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs first added Watkins as a free agent ahead of the 2018 NFL season, signing him to a three-year $48-million-dollar deal. When healthy, he’s been a key piece to their offensive success and will be remembered for his playoff heroics en route to winning Super Bowl LIV.

During his three seasons in Kansas City, Watkins appeared in 34 games, starting 31 games. He’s caught 129 receptions for over 1,600 yards and eight touchdowns during those three years. He also caught 25 receptions for 477 yards and one touchdown during the playoffs since 2018.

The Chiefs will see Watkins again, as they’re set to square off with the Ravens at some point during the 2021 NFL season on the road in M&T Bank Stadium.

