The Ravens have played without wide receiver Sammy Watkins in their last two games, but he’s taking steps back toward the lineup this week.

According to multiple reports, Watkins returned to practice on Thursday. It’s his first on-field work since injuring his thigh in a Week Five win over the Colts.

The Ravens activated rookie Rashod Bateman from injured reserve after Watkins’ injury, which means they could get Watkins, Bateman, and Marquise Brown in the lineup at receiver in the same game for the first time.

Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, cornerback Jimmy Smith, quarterback Tyler Huntley (illness), running back Latavius Murray (ankle), right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle), and defensive tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder) were out of practice. All but Villanueva and Smith were also out on Wednesday, so the veterans may just be getting a rest ahead of facing the Vikings.

Sammy Watkins returns to practice for Ravens originally appeared on Pro Football Talk