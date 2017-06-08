Sammy Watkins returns to individual drills

Bills coach Sean McDermott updated the status of some injured players on Thursday and the news was mostly positive.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins began doing individual drills with the team for the first time this offseason at Tuesday’s practice. Watkins had not practiced during the offseason program while recovering from foot surgery, which makes this a big step forward for a key part of the team’s offense.

Watkins’ foot issues played a role in the team’s decision not to exercise their option on his contract for the 2018 season. That sets Watkins up to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year and a healthy season would likely set him up for a big deal in Buffalo or elsewhere.

McDermott also said that linebacker Reggie Ragland and 2017 second-round wide receiver Zay Jones are practicing in full. Ragland missed his rookie season with a torn ACL while Jones hurt his knee earlier in the offseason program.