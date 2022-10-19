Sammy Watkins returning to practice on Wednesday

The Packers may or may need to simplify their offense. But they are at least getting a veteran receiver back in the mix at practice this week.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said in his Wednesday press conference that the team is beginning the 21-day practice window coming off injured reserve for Sammy Watkins.

“We’ll see where he’s at,” LaFleur said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s website. “I don’t think anybody’s ready to say he’ll be ready to play this week.”

Watkins has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury. He caught six passes for 111 yards in the first two games of the season, reaching 93 yards on three catches in Week Two.

“When he does come back, he brings a lot of experience to the table,” LaFleur said. “He plays the game really fast, there isn’t much hesitation in his game.”

Watkins signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Packers in April. Watkins and LaFleur were previously together when LaFleur was the Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2017.

