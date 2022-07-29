Sammy Watkins practicing at Packers camp

The Packers signed Sammy Watkins as part of their plan to fill out the wide receiver group after trading Davante Adams to the Raiders this offseason, but he wasn’t on the field for the first couple of practices in training camp this week.

Watkins was placed on the non-football injury list after reporting to camp with a hamstring injury, which left him unavailable to practice until he was activated. That activation came on Friday and Watkins closed out the week by participating in his first workout of the summer.

Watkins has dealt with injuries throughout a career that’s seen him play for the Bills, Rams, Chiefs, and Ravens since being drafted fourth overall in 2014. Good health will be vital to his chances of finding a prominent role in the Packers offense this year.

With Watkins back, the Packers are only missing second-round pick Christian Watson from the receiver group. He’s on the physically unable to perform list.

