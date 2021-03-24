Sammy Watkins leaves Baltimore without a contract, on to the Colts

The Baltimore Ravens had free-agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins in the building on Tuesday. While it was a “good visit,” per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Watkins has left the area and is continuing his free-agent tour with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday.

At this stage of free agency, a player leaving the facility without a deal isn’t the greatest sign. However, it also doesn’t necessarily mean one won’t get done eventually. It’s unclear exactly why a deal didn’t come together but if Baltimore liked what they saw, it could simply be a matter of Watkins wanting to check out all of his options before making a final decision or the two sides being a little too far apart on terms to lock in a contract immediately.

While some fans haven’t been terribly excited about the prospect of signing Watkins, he’s been a positive contributor to a few teams throughout his seven-year career. Watkins isn’t the No. 1 wide receiver fans have been practically begging the team for but he should be an immediate upgrade on the outside over Miles Boykin, the biggest hole currently on Baltimore’s depth chart.

There’s also reason to believe Watkins could actually excel with the Ravens thanks to his connections to offensive coordinator Greg Roman and passing-game specialist Keith Williams. Watkins had the best season of his career under Roman, catching 60 passes for 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns in 2015 with the Buffalo Bills. Even over the last three years as a complimentary receiver in the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense, Watkins has been a pretty sure option, having a 102.2 passer rating when targeted in 2020 and a 120.2 passer rating when targeted in 2018.

The question surrounding any possible deal with Watkins would be about money. With the salary cap reduced this year, the market for wide receivers has been down, seeing some of the top options sign short-term deals for pennies on the dollar. At one point, many believed Watkins could be that No. 1 guy, paying him like it. Unfortunately, with a down market and the lack of top production, it’s unclear exactly what Watkin’s actual value is right now.

