The Ravens will not have running back Latavius Murray (ankle) or receiver Sammy Watkins for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Watkins also missed last week’s game with his injury, while Murray was injured last week. Murray played 26 snaps and had 11 touches for 56 yards against the Chargers.

The Ravens have a bye next week, which gives both players extended time to heal.

Ty'Son Williams was inactive last weekend and likely will rejoin the backfield mix with Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell.

Center Bradley Bozeman (back), left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee), cornerback Tavon Young (knee) and linebacker Patrick Queen (thigh) are qustionable for Sunday’s game. Bozeman, Queen and Villanueva were limited in Friday’s practice, while Young was a full participant.

Sammy Watkins, Latavius Murray won’t play Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk